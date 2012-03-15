(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 -
-- Germany-based integrated utility RWE AG will issue additional junior
subordinated hybrid securities to further strengthen its balance sheet.
-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity
content, in line with RWE's existing hybrid capital.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to the proposed securities to
reflect their subordination and optional deferability.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue
rating to the proposed, perpetual , optionally deferrable, and subordinated capital
securities to be issued by German integrated utility RWE AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The proposed
transaction has a volume of GBP750 million.
We consider the proposed securities to have intermediate equity content
because they meet our criteria, for at least seven years, in terms of
subordination and permanence and are deferrable at the company's discretion.
The issuance of the proposed hybrid securities does not affect our view of the
intermediate equity content of RWE's existing hybrid capital of EUR1.75 billion
and Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million. Our classification of the existing hybrid
instruments as having intermediate equity content is consistent with our
criteria for determining equity content at the time those instruments were
issued and does not conflict with our classification of the proposed
securities.
The 'BBB' issue rating on the proposed securities results from notching down
from our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on RWE. The two-notch
differential between the issue rating and the CCR reflects the application of
our notching methodology, which calls for:
-- A one-notch deduction for subordination because the CCR on RWE is
investment grade (i.e. higher than 'BB+'); and
-- An additional one-notch deduction for payment flexibility to reflect
that the deferral of interest is optional and that the CCR is at an
investment-grade level.
The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of a
currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change,
we may increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more
quickly than a revision of the CCR.
In addition, given our view of the intermediate equity content of the proposed
securities, we allocate 50% of the related payments on the securities as a
fixed charge and 50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our
hybrid capital criteria. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest)
also applies to the adjustment of debt.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE
Although the proposed securities are perpetual, they can be called at any time
for tax, rating, or accounting events. In addition, RWE can repurchase the
notes in the open market or redeem them for cash as of the first call date,
seven years after issuance and every five years thereafter.
The interest to be paid on the proposed securities will increase by an
additional 75 basis points in March 2039. We consider that this significant
step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at
that time, provides an incentive for RWE to redeem the instrument on that call
date.
Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, we will no longer recognize the
instrument as having intermediate equity content after the first call date,
since the remaining period until its economic maturity would then be less than
20 years. However, we classify the instrument's equity content as intermediate
until the first call date as long as we believe that the loss of the
beneficial intermediate equity content treatment will not cause the instrument
to be called at that point. RWE's willingness to maintain or replace the
instrument in the event of a reclassification of equity content to minimal is
underpinned by its statement of intent.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY
In our view, RWE's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is
discretionary. This means that RWE may elect not to pay accrued interest on an
interest payment date as it has no obligation to do so. However, any
outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash if in an
ordinary general meeting RWE's shareholders decide on the payment of a
dividend, or if RWE pays interest on, redeems, or repurchases equally ranking
or junior securities. We see this as a negative factor. However, this
condition remains acceptable under our methodology because once the issuer has
settled the deferred amount, it can still choose to defer on the next interest
payment date.
RWE retains the option to defer coupons throughout the instrument's life, and
although cumulative, the deferred payments won't be compounded, supporting our
assessment of intermediate equity content.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION
The proposed securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct,
unsecured, and subordinated obligations of RWE. The proposed securities rank
senior to common and preferred shares and pari passu with the EUR1.75 billion
subordinated fixed-to-floating-rate notes RWE issued in 2010 and the CHF250
million subordinated resettable notes issued in 2011 and due in April 2072.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
RWE AG
Junior Subordinated Securities BBB