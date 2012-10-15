Oct 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- Ulster Bank Ireland has restructured Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 16 through the repurchase of loans, resulting in the partial redemption of the class A2 notes and an increase in the balance of the unrated class F notes.

-- In light of this, we have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis of the newly restructured transaction, incorporating updated adjustments for this transaction to reflect the backdrop of the Irish housing market.

-- Consequently, we have lowered our rating on the class A1 notes and affirmed our rating on the class A2 notes.

-- Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 16 is an Irish RMBS transaction that closed in April 2010. It is backed by mortgage loans originated by First Active, a subsidiary of Ulster Bank Ireland.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Celtic Residential Irish Mortgage Securitisation No. 16 Ltd.'s class A1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class A2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the restructuring of Celtic 16. Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd. has repurchased approximately EUR30 million in loans from the pool that are more than 12 months delinquent and have an indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio greater than 100%. We understand that the proceeds of this prepayment have been used toward partially redeeming the class A2 notes to EUR270 million. In addition, EUR79 million of the class A2 notes have been converted into further unrated class F notes.