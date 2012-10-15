(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd's (Zendai) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating at 'B'. The Recovery Rating is 'RR4'.

The ratings reflect Zendai's small operating scale and higher funding needs relative to similar sized homebuilders given the longer development cycle of integrated projects versus residential projects. Other credit weaknesses include unpredictable regulatory/policy risks in China, and a limited track record in property development outside Shanghai. Its ratings, on the other hand, are supported by Zendai's solid asset quality and healthier liquidity following the completion of the sale of its Shanghai Bund project this year

Fitch expects Zendai's H112 sales performance to have been weak, and its full year contracted sales to be no higher than HKD2.5bn (CNY2bn), given few new project sale launches and a large supply of properties in China. Operating EBITDA margin decreased to 11% in H112 from 40% in 2011, caused by weak revenue and higher administrative expenses. Fitch expects gross margin to be within the 40%-50% range for 2012, similar to historical levels, and does not see contracted sales improving substantially in the near future.

The company may need funding from other sources to expand its business given expected weak contracted sales, possibly by disposing of some of its strong investment properties, including Zendai Thumb Plaza.

Zendai's financial position has improved on lower funding costs. Adjusted debt/adjusted inventory fell below 30% in H112 from 43% at end-2011 and unrestricted and restricted cash balance increased to HKD1.1bn and HKD0.7bn, respectively, from HKD0.9bn and HKD0.2bn following the disposal of its shareholdings in Shanghai Zendai Bund and Shanghai Zendai Wudaokou. The proceeds from the transaction were used to repay high-cost borrowings such as a trust loan, offshore bonds, and other liabilities.

Zendai's ratings are also supported by its proven track record in developing large-scale integrated commercial projects in the greater Shanghai area, and by the reasonably solid asset quality of its commercial and investment properties portfolio. Compared with other China developers, it also has low exposure to the more volatile residential property markets in high-tier cities of China. Fitch notes that Zendai's recurrent income yields have been reasonable at over 10%, which may be more significant to its revenue when the commercial projects are more mature.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-lack of improvement in contracted sales for 2013

-adjusted net debt/net inventory above 45% for a sustained period

-EBITDA margin below 20% on a sustained basis

-adverse regulatory or economic developments

Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 12 months, unless there is substantial improvement of sales performance and recurrent income on a sustained basis.