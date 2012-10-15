(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 - Budgetary constraints are restricting the Russian government's fiscal policy
options at a time of waning popularity, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the
report: "Can Russia Drop Its "Spend To Befriend" Fiscal Policy?"
Over the past decade, Russia's federal government has been able to use its
ample spending power to solve or alleviate problems and gain popularity among
voters. But countercyclical spending during the economic crisis of 2008-2009
has erased past fiscal surpluses, while slower economic growth and less
buoyant commodity prices will limit future government revenue growth, the
report says. On top of this, the government's funding options--such as tapping
accumulated assets in its reserve funds, privatizing state-owned enterprises,
or borrowing from the capital markets--are clearly finite and, in our view,
can only fund moderate government deficits over the long haul.
"This more restrictive fiscal environment also comes at a point when the
government's popularity is at its lowest in the Putin era," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Kai Stukenbrock. "We therefore see a risk that
policymakers may be tempted to prop up the government's standing through
additional spending, as they have in the past."
Nevertheless, the report says there are also signs that policymakers might
resist the urge to "spend to befriend". One is the government's repeated
commitment to a balanced budget by 2015. Another is the upcoming introduction
of a new fiscal rule that ties expenditure to long-term average oil prices.
The recent resumption in replenishing the government's Reserve Fund by
borrowing in excess of the government's funding needs, and the decision to
allow foreigners to invest in domestic government bond markets should also
expand the government's ability to finance potential deficits. This extra
fiscal space is needed given the vulnerability of public finances to swings in
oil prices, and the growing spending pressures that will eventually result
from Russia's aging society.
"We therefore consider that preserving fiscal space by running balanced
budgets or even surpluses, by having reserve assets that can be tapped, and by
being able to fall back onto (domestic) bond markets for deficit financing is
essential," said Mr. Stukenbrock.
"If, however, any gains in fiscal space, and potentially beyond, were to be
used to accommodate extra, and possibly populist government spending, this
would accentuate the risks and vulnerabilities of public finances and could
eventually lead us to a downward reassessment of Russia's creditworthiness."