March 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- Although the properties backing the single loan in this transaction continue to show resilient performance, we consider that the significant timing risk in this transaction, embodied in the one-year tail period, increasingly outweighs the positive credit indicators.

-- Moreover, in our view, the likelihood of principal losses on the junior classes of notes has increased in light of current market conditions.

-- To reflect these risks, we have lowered our ratings on the class A, C, and D notes. We have also affirmed our ratings on the class B and E notes because our ratings on these notes currently reflect these risks.

-- Opera Germany (No. 2) is a 2006-vintage German single-loan CMBS transaction, ultimately backed by four German shopping centers.

-- The ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Opera Germany (No. 2) PLC's class A, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B and E notes (see list below).

Opera Germany (No. 2) is a German single-loan commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, ultimately backed by four German shopping centers. At closing in December 2006, Opera Germany (No. 2) used the proceeds from issuing the notes to acquire the senior portion of the loan. The loan is scheduled to mature in October 2013 and the note maturity date is October 2014.