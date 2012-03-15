(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- India-based Aegis' operating performance has been weaker than our expectation with lower EBITDA margin and higher-than-anticipated debt.

- The BPO service provider has "less than adequate liquidity", as defined under our criteria, with the company yet to completely refinance a US$190 million bank loan that is due in less than one month.

-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Aegis on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on India-based business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider Aegis Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch due to Aegis' weaker-than-expected operating performance and a significant delay in refinancing a large upcoming debt maturity.

Aegis' lower EBITDA margin and higher debt could weaken its credit ratios, in our opinion. We now expect the company's EBITDA margin to be about 10%-11% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012, with an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 4.1x-4.7x and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-adjusted-debt ratio of about 17%-19%. These ratios are weaker than our beginning-of-the-year estimates of EBITDA margin of 12.8% with the adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.7x and FFO-to-adjusted-debt ratio of 21.5%. Aegis' revenues grew 45% in the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2011, exceeding our expectations of 33% growth. The EBITDA margin was weaker due to pricing pressures, delays in some contract closures, and weaker-than-expected margins of subsidiary AGC Networks Ltd.

Aegis' working capital cycle has also elongated due to a weak macroeconomic environment, delays in payments, and a longer-than-expected working capital cycle at AGC Networks.

However, the management still anticipates that Aegis will end fiscal 2012 with an EBITDA of US$120 million and an EBITDA margin of 12%. It also expects to reduce its debt through better working capital management. Based on the management's estimates, the company's financial ratios will be within our beginning-of-the-year estimates.

The rating on Aegis reflects the company's weak business profile with a high reliance on the inbound voice business. The rating also reflects Aegis' lower margins and higher attrition rate compared with peers' in the competitive BPO industry. We view Aegis' financial risk profile as "aggressive", as defined under our criteria. In our debt calculations, we include US$50 million of guarantees extended by Aegis for loans taken by the promoter holding company and its subsidiaries. Aegis' moderate size, recurring revenues from a good client base, and track record of improving profitability partly mitigate the above weaknesses.

Liquidity

Aegis' liquidity is "less than adequate", as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses to be about 1x in the next 12 months. We, however, expect Aegis to bridge any shortfall from uncommitted borrowings. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Aegis' liquidity sources include our projection of FFO of about Indian rupee (INR) 4.5 billion-INR5 billion and committed banks facilities of US$175 million toward refinancing the US$190 million loan.

-- The company's uses of liquidity include negative working capital of INR1.5 billion-INR2 billion.

-- Uses also include debt of INR11 billion maturing in the next 12 months, including the US$190 million loan.

-- We expect Aegis' capital expenditure to be about INR1 billion-INR2 billion.

The company is in the advanced stages of tying up long-term loans to refinance the US$190 million facility due in April 2012. We believe the significant delay in refinancing may lead to tighter covenants. In case of further delays in the drawdown of the facility under negotiation, Aegis' liquidity can become "weak". In accordance with our criteria, we do not rate a company with weak liquidity above 'B-'.

Aegis also has utilized working capital facilities of about US$80 million, which we assume the company will roll over, given its satisfactory banking relationships, and in line with the practices of the Indian banking system.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after we review the documents of the new syndicated bank loan that Aegis will take to refinance the existing bank facility and the company's audited financials for fiscal 2012.

We may revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Aegis refinances the bank facility on time; and (2) the company's EBITDA margin for fiscal 2012 is about 12% with the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 3.75x and the ratio of FFO to debt at more than 23%.

We may lower the rating by more than one notch if Aegis' liquidity deteriorates to "weak". This could happen if the company fails to refinance its upcoming debt maturity or to roll over its working capital facilities.

We may lower the rating by one notch if Aegis' EBITDA margin weakens to 10%, resulting in weaker cash flow protection measures with the ratios of FFO to adjusted debt of less than 20% or adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 4x.

