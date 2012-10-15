(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 -
Summary analysis -- Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. ----------------- 15-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Malt beverages
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jan-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev) reflects the company's
dominant domestic market position in spirits, and high and stable cash flows.
Thai Bev's geographic concentration in Thailand, the company's still weak
performance in its beer division, and a growth strategy that may translate
into more aggressive financial policies partly offset these strengths.
Thai Bev's debt-funded acquisition of a 29% stake in Singapore-based
conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd. (F&N: not rated) for approximately Singapore
dollar 3.6 billion could adversely affect the company's credit profile, in our
opinion. We are still seeking more clarity about the company's plan to reduce
its debt over the next 24 months, its dividend policy, and the likelihood of
further debt-funded acquisitions. We will also assess the credit implications
for Thai Bev of any future related-party transactions between the company and
related party TCC Group (TCC: not rated). TCC offered to purchase the 69.5% it
does not own in F&N in September 2012.
Thai Bev's EBITDA of Thai Baht (THB) 14.6 billion for the six months ended
June 30, 2012, was about 60% of our full-year expectation. The company's
performance in spirits was stronger than we anticipated, with EBITDA margin of
about 27%, compared with our full-year expectation of 24%-25%. The
contribution of newly-acquired Serm Suk's operations also supported Thai Bev's
performance because of stronger-than-anticipated margin. Higher sales volumes
triggered a 22% increase in EBITDA for Thai Bev's beer division, although
higher marketing expenses weighed on the second-quarter performance. We still
expect the beer division to break-even in 2012.
Liquidity
Thai Bev has "adequate" liquidity, as defined by our criteria. We expect the
company's liquidity sources to cover its liquidity needs by about 1.2x over
the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of funds from operations of
THB18 billion-THB20 billion and a cash balance of about THB3.9 billion as of
June 30, 2012.
-- Liquidity sources also include about THB4.5 billion in committed
credit lines from domestic financial institutions. Thai Bev also has access to
more than THB35 billion in uncommitted credit lines, but we do not capture
those in our liquidity calculation given their uncommitted nature.
-- Over the next 12 months, liquidity needs include THB6.5 billion of
debt due and our estimate of working capital requirements of THB2 billion-THB3
billion.
-- Liquidity needs also include maintenance capital expenditure of THB4
billion and our expectations of dividend payments of about THB10 billion.
-- We expect liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines
by 15%.
We assess Thai Bev's access to the Thai capital markets as strong, given its
long-standing banking relationships and strong domestic credit standing.
We do not include the cost of Thai Bev's F&N acquisition in our liquidity
needs. The company expects to finance this acquisition using bridge financing
from a number of financial institutions.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve our CreditWatch placement with negative implications
within the next month. This will be after we have a better understanding of
Thai Bev's financial policy, particularly its dividend payout; more clarity
about the strategic intent of the acquisition, including potential synergies;
and the credit implications of any potential related party transactions
between Thai Bev and TCC.
We may lower the rating on Thai Bev if the company's deleveraging potential
reduces, such that we expect its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain above 3x over
the next 24 months.
We may affirm the rating if we expect Thai Bev's financial risk profile to
improve in the next 24 months. The ratio of debt to EBITDA at less than 2.5x
and the ratio of debt to debt plus equity lower than 40% by the end of 2014
could indicate such improvement.