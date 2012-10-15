(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Vattenfall AB --------------------------------- 11-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
30-Jun-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based multi-utility Vattenfall AB reflect the group's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb+', based on the
group's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk
profile. They further include one notch of uplift based on our methodology for
rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a
"moderate" likelihood that the owner, the government of the Kingdom of Sweden
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to Vattenfall in the event of financial distress. This is based on our
assessment of Vattenfall's "strong" link with the government, given the
state's 100% ownership and "limited" role.