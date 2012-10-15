Oct 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out a credit, cash flow, and counterparty analysis of the E-MAC NL 2005-III transaction.

-- Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, there is a direct ratings link between the ratings on the notes and the rating on the GIC provider, which caps our ratings on all notes at the 'A' rating level.

-- As a result of our analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, D, and E notes and raised our rating on the class C notes.

-- E-MAC NL 2005-III is backed by Dutch residential mortgages originated by CMIS Nederland B.V.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on E-MAC NL 2005-III B.V.'s class A, B, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have raised to 'A (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' our rating on the class C notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit, cash flow, and counterparty analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received from the servicer, and we have applied our Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the highest potential rating on the notes in E-MAC NL 2005-III is equal to the issuer credit rating on the GIC provider, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1). Therefore, our ratings on the notes are capped at the 'A' rating level.

We have calculated our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and weighted-average loss severity (WALS) by applying our Dutch RMBS criteria. For Dutch RMBS transactions, we adjust our WALS by applying a 5% decrease in house prices and giving full credit to the house price index. If we expect arrears to increase in the transaction, we adjust our WAFF by projecting arrears based on historical data.

The arrears performance for the underlying pool of this transaction is worse than our Dutch RMBS index--90+ day arrears have increased to 0.96% in July 2012 (the latest interest payment date ) from 0.81% in July 2011. We have therefore assumed an additional 0.58% of total arrears for this transaction based on increasing arrears, and our view that they are likely to increase in the future.

The decline in Dutch house prices since our July 2011 review has increased our estimate of the weighted-average indexed loan-to-value ratio for this pool, and has increased our WALS estimate. The decline in house prices has had less of a negative impact on our WAFF, the increase in the WAFF being due to our assumed arrears. The required level of credit enhancement, an estimate of potential losses, has increased at each rating level.

Rating WAFF WALS CE

level (%) (%) (%)

AAA 13.02 18.32 2.39

AA 10.41 15.36 1.60

A 7.74 11.57 0.90

BBB 4.89 9.52 0.47

BB 3.58 6.63 0.24

CE--Credit enhancement.

As of the July 2012 IPD, the reserve fund is fully funded at its EUR4.5 million target amount. This together with the amortization of the class A notes means that the available credit enhancement to all classes of notes has increased since our July 2011 review.

We consider that the class A, B, and D notes have sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings under our cash flow stresses.

The increase in credit enhancement for the class C notes has been greater than the increase in the required level of credit enhancement at the 'A' rating level. We have raised our rating on the class C notes based on the results of our cash flow analysis. The class C notes pass our cash flow stresses at a higher rating, we have therefore raised our rating on the class C notes to 'A (sf)' from 'A- (sf)'.

We have affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class E notes as it is highly unlikely that principal will ultimately be repaid (see "Ratings Lowered To 'CCC (sf)' On Class E Notes In Seven E-MAC NL Dutch RMBS Transactions," published on July 12, 2012).

We also consider credit stability in our analysis. The scenarios that we have considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in our ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration associated with each relevant rating level.

We understand that the issuers and trustee are in discussions to potentially replace counterparties in the transaction. We will incorporate these developments in our analysis when we receive confirmation of any changes.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

E-MAC NL 2005-III B.V.

EUR645.276 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A A (sf)

B A (sf)

D BBB (sf)

E CCC (sf)

Rating Raised

C A (sf) A- (sf)