(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EP Energy, a.s. (EPE) a Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned EPE's proposed
EUR500m senior secured notes issue due 2019 an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The IDR reflects EPE's contracted lignite mining and low cost heat sales through
regional regulated distribution monopolies. These two core segments represent
over 80% of EPE's EBITDA (with the rest derived from power generation, trading
and supply) making its earnings and cash flows relatively stable and
predictable. EPE also benefits from geographical diversification and a limited
exposure to adverse regulation.
Over 90% of EPE's expected external lignite sales (17 million tons in 2011) are
contracted until 2020 and around 60% until 2039 with quality counterparties
(efficient base load power plants in Germany designed to use EPE's lignite) and
on price terms reflecting the cost structure of the mining operations (and
inflation) thus limiting EPE's volume and price risk. EPE can increase its
lignite production without significant additional investment.
EPE is the largest heat supplier in the Czech Republic with an installed thermal
capacity of 3.2 giga watts (GWth), mostly lignite fired, and heat supplies of
18.1 peta joules in 2011, mostly to retail customers. The company supplies
around 360 thousand households in Prague and other major cities, representing a
stable customer base and operates one of the largest cogeneration plants in the
country. This plant, in Opatovice, is a low-cost heat producer and EPE's heat
prices are below the market average and alternative heating solutions. Fitch
notes that one of EPE's long-term lignite supply contracts is facing a price
dispute.
The rating is constrained by EPE's short track record of its current business
structure with full ownership of most of the key operations (excluding 27% of
Prazska Teplarenska, PT). EPE's group structure is complex, with a number of
separate operating and holding companies in several jurisdictions. Centralised
treasury and cash pooling is still being developed and operational integration
is fairly limited, despite EPE's presence in the entire energy chain (from pit
to retail supply).
The ratings take into consideration the proposed refinancing, including the new
issuance of notes and equal ranking secured loans (with combined size of
EUR1,190m), largely to repay existing bank and shareholder debt (EUR923m). As
part of the refinancing, EPE proposes a significant special dividend of EUR230m
(or 63% of its pro-forma EBITDA for the last 12 months ending June 2012),
contributing together with planned capex to an increase in its leverage to above
management's target of 3.0x (net debt to EBITDA) for about two years. This
target is also higher than most regional peers who have not exceeded or reached
their leverage targets (especially the Polish utilities). EPE's dividend policy
allows for a pay-out of 50% of net income, but only if the leverage target is
met.
EPE's liquidity is adequate. After the proposed refinancing, EPE plans to hold
at least EUR20m (equivalent) of cash, and will have EUR40m of undrawn credit
facilities. Considering that most of the capex planned for 2013 and 2014 is to
be project-financed, the debt maturity schedule (EUR40m annually plus the
project debt) is well matched to Fitch's expected free cash flows (before
project-financed capex) during 2013-16 (around EUR130m annually).
EPE's proposed notes and pari passu facilities (representing the bulk of total
debt) will be secured with pledges over shares and material assets in certain
key operating companies. An upstream guarantee from all key subsidiaries (except
for MIBRAG, the lignite mine and Prazska teplarenska) and a negative pledge
covenant mitigate possible structural subordination. Fitch's estimate supports
above average recovery expectations for the secured debt, which combined with
the provided security and regulated nature of a significant part of earnings
(heat generation, distribution and supply represents 38% of EBITDA) support a
one-notch uplift for the secured debt instruments. Although the loans are
expected to have a shorter maturity (five years) than the bond (seven years),
the bond would continue to be secured after the initial loans mature.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Longer track record with the current business structure of greater vertical
integration of operations, supporting fuel supply self-sufficiency without
significant cost implications for the group
- Reduction of target and Fitch's expected leverage to a level comparable with
regional peers (below 3.5x net adjusted FFO leverage on sustained basis)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A more aggressive financial policy (including opportunistic M&A or higher
dividends) that would increase Fitch-expected net adjusted FFO leverage to
around 4.0x on a sustained basis
- Significant deterioration in business fundamentals due to a large and
sustained increase in the carbon dioxide price or a fall in natural gas prices
or structural heat demand decline (perhaps as a result of more effective
insulation and/or higher ambient temperatures)
A presale report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.