(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 -
Overview
-- Lippo Karawaci's expanding property development business, the improving
contribution from the company's healthcare business, and its low-cost land bank will support its
satisfactory performance over the next 12 months, in our opinion.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'axBB+' ASEAN
regional scale rating on the Indonesia-based property developer. At the same time, we are
affirming the 'BB-' issue rating on all of the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.
-- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue rating and 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to
Lippo Karawaci's proposed senior unsecured notes due 2019 and 2020.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's strong property sales and
increasing hospital contributions will offset higher borrowings in the next 12 months, such that
its credit ratios improve to levels commensurate with the current rating.
Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. The outlook is
stable. We also affirmed our long-term 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating on the company. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue rating on all of the company's outstanding senior
unsecured notes. We also assigned our 'BB-' issue rating and 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating
to a proposed issue of US$395.6 million senior notes due 2020 and US$100 million senior notes
due 2019 by Theta Capital Pte Ltd., a special purpose vehicle that Lippo Karawaci
owns. Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries will guarantee these notes.
Rationale
We affirmed the rating because we believe Lippo Karawaci's improving operating performance
is sustainable over the next 12 months. The continued strong sales of the company's property
development projects and an increasing contribution from its healthcare business will support
its operating performance. Our affirmation assumes that: (1) Lippo Karawaci will successfully
exchange the 2020 notes for its existing US$395.6 million 2015 notes--as it intends to do; and
(2) a net increase in the company's debt of about US$100 million, given its plans to use the
proceeds from the US$100 million 2019 notes to fund the expansion of its hospital and retail
mall businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
In our view, the increase in debt will not significantly alter Lippo Karawaci's financial
risk profile. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company's ratio of lease-adjusted debt to
EBITDA to improve to less than 4.5x by the end of 2013, underpinned by strong presales of
properties, increasing contributions from new hospitals, and a sale of stabilized assets into
listed REITs. However, the ratio will rise to about 4.6x-4.8x in the next six months. Our
forecast considers the company's proposed debt issuance, debt exchange, and operating lease
adjustments arising from the expected sale and lease-back of assets to affiliates. We also
assume that Lippo Karawaci will complete the sale of certain assets to its affiliates over the
next six months: two hospitals and a hotel to First Real Estate Investment Trust
(First REIT: not rated); and two malls to Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT:
not rated). The company's operating performance in the first half of 2012 was significantly
better than our expectation. Revenue improved 28% to Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 2.4 trillion while
pre-tax profit was 43% higher at IDR655 billion compared with the same period in 2011.
Our outlook for the Indonesian property market is positive, underpinned by steady economic
growth in Indonesia, increasing urbanization, and relatively low mortgage rates. Demand for
residential and industrial properties should remain resilient even though economic growth will
slow in the next 12 months.
However, we view Lippo Karawaci's debt appetite to be very aggressive. The company raised
US$150 million in May 2012, also to fund the expansion of its healthcare and shopping mall
businesses. With the proposed issue of US$100 million, we project Lippo Karawaci's debt to reach
US$650 million as of Dec. 31, 2012, an almost two-fold increase from US$350 million as of Dec.
31, 2010. In our view, there is limited headroom for the company to take on additional debt at
the current rating level. Any slippage in its operating performance, particularly in its
property sales, or a further increase in debt would no longer be commensurate with a 'BB-'
rating.
Lippo Karawaci plans to issue the proposed notes due 2020 in exchange for US$395.6 million
guaranteed notes due 2015. The proposed issue will extend the company's debt maturity profile.
We do not view this exchange offer as distressed under our criteria because we believe
noteholders would receive no less than the value of the original securities should they accept
the offer. As of June 30, 2012, Lippo Karawaci has cash of IDR2.9 trillion (approximately
US$307 million), which is adequate to cover the estimated annual interest expense of US$36
million on the 2015 notes. In addition, the company does not have any significant short-term
debt due as of that date.
Liquidity
Lippo Karawaci's liquidity is "adequate," as defined under our criteria. Assuming the
company will exchange the 2015 notes, its debt maturity profile will improve with no significant
debt maturing before 2019. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company's sources of
liquidity to exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment
is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Funds from operations of IDR2 trillion-IDR2.5 trillion in 2012.
-- As of June 30, 2012, Lippo Karawaci has cash and short-term investments of IDR6.0
trillion and committed and undrawn credit facilities of IDR500 billion.
-- Committed capital expenditure and working capital needs for the next 12 months of about
IDR2 trillion-IDR2.5 trillion.
-- Capital expenditure is the main use of liquidity and the company has some flexibility to
adjust this spending.
Lippo Karawaci has good headroom in its financial covenants. As of June 30, 2012, thecompany
complied with the covenants in its bank loan agreements of a minimum interest cover of 1x and
debt-to-equity ratio of less than 2.7x. Its interest cover for the 12 months ended June 30,
2012, was 4.2x and its debt-to-equity ratio was 0.6x. We expect Lippo Karawaci to maintain a
cushion in the covenants in the next 12-18 months, in our base-case assumptions. In the unlikely
event that EBITDA declines by 20%, we expect the company to continue to comply with the
covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lippo Karawaci's strong growth from its
property development and healthcare businesses, adequate profitability, and good financial
flexibility will translate to a financial performance--over the next 12 months--that is
commensurate with the rating. The stable outlook also factors in the sale of assets to First
REIT and LMIRT in the next six months, the proceeds of which we expect the company will use
to fund capital expenditure.
We could lower the rating if Lippo Karawaci's capital expenditure is more aggressive than we
expected and its debt is significantly higher than we anticipated. We may also downgrade the
company if its revenues and profitability slip over the next 12 months. This could occur if a
significant slowdown in Indonesia's economy or a sharp increase in interest rates reduces the
demand for properties and healthcare services, or Lippo Karawaci's execution of its property and
hospital projects is slower than expected. Our downgrade trigger is a lease-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 4.5x on a sustained basis.
Potential upside to the rating is limited for the next 12 months due to Lippo Karawaci's
aggressive debt-funded expansion and weak credit metrics for the current rating. However, we
could upgrade Lippo Karawaci if: (1) the company expands its business scale and diversity; (2)
it improves the income contributions from stable and less cyclical businesses such as
healthcare, property leasing, and property management; and (3) it adopts a more conservative
financial policy.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
ASEAN Rating Scale axBB+/--
Sigma Capital Pte Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BB-
Theta Capital Pte Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BB-
New Rating
Theta Capital Pte Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
BB-
axBB+