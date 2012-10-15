(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 -

Overview

-- Lippo Karawaci's expanding property development business, the improving contribution from the company's healthcare business, and its low-cost land bank will support its satisfactory performance over the next 12 months, in our opinion.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating on the Indonesia-based property developer. At the same time, we are affirming the 'BB-' issue rating on all of the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.

-- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue rating and 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to Lippo Karawaci's proposed senior unsecured notes due 2019 and 2020.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's strong property sales and increasing hospital contributions will offset higher borrowings in the next 12 months, such that its credit ratios improve to levels commensurate with the current rating.

Rating Action

On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our long-term 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue rating on all of the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also assigned our 'BB-' issue rating and 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to a proposed issue of US$395.6 million senior notes due 2020 and US$100 million senior notes due 2019 by Theta Capital Pte Ltd., a special purpose vehicle that Lippo Karawaci owns. Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries will guarantee these notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating because we believe Lippo Karawaci's improving operating performance is sustainable over the next 12 months. The continued strong sales of the company's property development projects and an increasing contribution from its healthcare business will support its operating performance. Our affirmation assumes that: (1) Lippo Karawaci will successfully exchange the 2020 notes for its existing US$395.6 million 2015 notes--as it intends to do; and (2) a net increase in the company's debt of about US$100 million, given its plans to use the proceeds from the US$100 million 2019 notes to fund the expansion of its hospital and retail mall businesses, and for general corporate purposes.

In our view, the increase in debt will not significantly alter Lippo Karawaci's financial risk profile. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company's ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to improve to less than 4.5x by the end of 2013, underpinned by strong presales of properties, increasing contributions from new hospitals, and a sale of stabilized assets into listed REITs. However, the ratio will rise to about 4.6x-4.8x in the next six months. Our forecast considers the company's proposed debt issuance, debt exchange, and operating lease adjustments arising from the expected sale and lease-back of assets to affiliates. We also assume that Lippo Karawaci will complete the sale of certain assets to its affiliates over the next six months: two hospitals and a hotel to First Real Estate Investment Trust (First REIT: not rated); and two malls to Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT: not rated). The company's operating performance in the first half of 2012 was significantly better than our expectation. Revenue improved 28% to Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 2.4 trillion while pre-tax profit was 43% higher at IDR655 billion compared with the same period in 2011.

Our outlook for the Indonesian property market is positive, underpinned by steady economic growth in Indonesia, increasing urbanization, and relatively low mortgage rates. Demand for residential and industrial properties should remain resilient even though economic growth will slow in the next 12 months.

However, we view Lippo Karawaci's debt appetite to be very aggressive. The company raised US$150 million in May 2012, also to fund the expansion of its healthcare and shopping mall businesses. With the proposed issue of US$100 million, we project Lippo Karawaci's debt to reach US$650 million as of Dec. 31, 2012, an almost two-fold increase from US$350 million as of Dec. 31, 2010. In our view, there is limited headroom for the company to take on additional debt at the current rating level. Any slippage in its operating performance, particularly in its property sales, or a further increase in debt would no longer be commensurate with a 'BB-' rating.

Lippo Karawaci plans to issue the proposed notes due 2020 in exchange for US$395.6 million guaranteed notes due 2015. The proposed issue will extend the company's debt maturity profile. We do not view this exchange offer as distressed under our criteria because we believe noteholders would receive no less than the value of the original securities should they accept the offer. As of June 30, 2012, Lippo Karawaci has cash of IDR2.9 trillion (approximately US$307 million), which is adequate to cover the estimated annual interest expense of US$36 million on the 2015 notes. In addition, the company does not have any significant short-term debt due as of that date.

Liquidity

Lippo Karawaci's liquidity is "adequate," as defined under our criteria. Assuming the company will exchange the 2015 notes, its debt maturity profile will improve with no significant debt maturing before 2019. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Funds from operations of IDR2 trillion-IDR2.5 trillion in 2012.

-- As of June 30, 2012, Lippo Karawaci has cash and short-term investments of IDR6.0 trillion and committed and undrawn credit facilities of IDR500 billion.

-- Committed capital expenditure and working capital needs for the next 12 months of about IDR2 trillion-IDR2.5 trillion.

-- Capital expenditure is the main use of liquidity and the company has some flexibility to adjust this spending.

Lippo Karawaci has good headroom in its financial covenants. As of June 30, 2012, thecompany complied with the covenants in its bank loan agreements of a minimum interest cover of 1x and debt-to-equity ratio of less than 2.7x. Its interest cover for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, was 4.2x and its debt-to-equity ratio was 0.6x. We expect Lippo Karawaci to maintain a cushion in the covenants in the next 12-18 months, in our base-case assumptions. In the unlikely event that EBITDA declines by 20%, we expect the company to continue to comply with the covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lippo Karawaci's strong growth from its property development and healthcare businesses, adequate profitability, and good financial flexibility will translate to a financial performance--over the next 12 months--that is commensurate with the rating. The stable outlook also factors in the sale of assets to First REIT and LMIRT in the next six months, the proceeds of which we expect the company will use to fund capital expenditure.

We could lower the rating if Lippo Karawaci's capital expenditure is more aggressive than we expected and its debt is significantly higher than we anticipated. We may also downgrade the company if its revenues and profitability slip over the next 12 months. This could occur if a significant slowdown in Indonesia's economy or a sharp increase in interest rates reduces the demand for properties and healthcare services, or Lippo Karawaci's execution of its property and hospital projects is slower than expected. Our downgrade trigger is a lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Potential upside to the rating is limited for the next 12 months due to Lippo Karawaci's aggressive debt-funded expansion and weak credit metrics for the current rating. However, we could upgrade Lippo Karawaci if: (1) the company expands its business scale and diversity; (2) it improves the income contributions from stable and less cyclical businesses such as healthcare, property leasing, and property management; and (3) it adopts a more conservative financial policy.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

ASEAN Rating Scale axBB+/--

Sigma Capital Pte Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB-

Theta Capital Pte Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB-

New Rating

Theta Capital Pte Ltd.

Senior Unsecured

BB-

axBB+