===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Raiffeisenbank ZAO ---------------------------- 15-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

24-Jun-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

17-Jun-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support +2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Highly strategic subsidiary to Raiffeisen Bank International AG and expected extraordinary support.

-- Strong business position and good brand recognition on domestic market.

-- Adequate capitalization.

-- Adequate risk management supported by the parent's expertise.

Weaknesses:

-- Challenging operating environment in Russia.

-- Tight competition pressuring interest margin.

-- Exposure to earnings volatility in market activities.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Russia-based Raiffeisenbank ZAO mirrors the outlook on Russia and reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that Raiffeisenbank ZAO's business and risk profiles are unlikely to change materially in the near to medium term.

Future rating actions on Raiffeisenbank ZAO could follow changes to the sovereign ratings, but the two entities are not necessarily automatically linked. At the same time, under our criteria, we do not rate Raiffeisenbank ZAO higher than the Russian sovereign rating. If we downgraded the Russian Federation and lowered the transfer and convertibility assessment, it would likely trigger a similar rating action on Raiffeisenbank ZAO.

We might lower the ratings on Raiffeisenbank ZAO if we see both that the parent's long-term strategic interest in the Russian market weakens, resulting in Raiffeisenbank ZAO's having a group status less than "strategically important", and that the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is under pressure. The latter would likely result if loan growth significantly outpaces earnings generation, putting pressure on the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to potentially less than 5%.

Any weakening of the bank's asset quality stemming from a departure form conservative underwriting practices and lower access to the most creditworthy borrowers might also put pressure on the financial profile. Our base-case scenario does not see the bank's relationship with the parent eroding in the medium term, nor any pressure on the SACP, however.

The near-term likelihood of an upgrade is low and would only be possible if we also upgraded Russia and raised the transfer and convertibility assessment.

