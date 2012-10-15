(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - The fourth edition of the Fitch Risk Radar series highlights the potential impact various risk factors might have on ratings. In this version, the final for 2012, the potential ratings impact from the U.S. fiscal cliff is more negative following an update to Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. The sovereign team projects a recession for the second half of 2013 if the U.S. Congress does not address the potential for a rapid and severe fiscal tightening. The recession would have significant negative impact on global economic conditions, resulting in significant reductions in credit ratings.

The report graphically illustrates the potential impact on various credit ratings using three charts. Positive and negative factors are shown in the upper and lower half, respectively, while the relative urgency or nearness of concern is indicated by distance from the Y axis. The size of a bubble reflects the number of ratings that might be affected within Fitch's ratings distribution.

For additional information please see the latest 'Risk Radar' report, published today and available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risk Radar October 2012

