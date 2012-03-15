March 15 - There has been one rising star, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc., so far this year (through March 8), said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: A Slow Start For 2012."

"When looking at this same time period in each of the past five years, we found that the median count of rising stars is eight," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "By this time last year, there were eight new rising stars." We define rising stars as issuers that have been upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade.

The number of potential rising stars declined to 20 from 22, with three removals and one addition. This suggests that the count of rising stars may increase at a slower rate. The 20 potential rising stars account for US$73.6 (EUR56.1) billion in rated debt, which is significantly less than the US$161.1 (EUR123.1) billion in rated debt of the 41 potential fallen angels (the count of entities most at risk of downgrades to speculative grade) as of March 8, 2012. We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services may upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated 'BB+', and the rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Nine of the 20 potential rising stars are members of Standard & Poor's equity indices and are spread out fairly evenly with each sector accounting for one or two issuers. The Republic of Indonesia remains the largest potential rising star, with US$50.6 (EUR38.6) billion in rated debt.