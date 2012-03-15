March 15 - There has been one rising star, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.,
so far this year (through March 8), said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including
The U.S. And Europe: A Slow Start For 2012."
"When looking at this same time period in each of the past five years, we
found that the median count of rising stars is eight," said Diane Vazza, head
of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "By this time last year,
there were eight new rising stars." We define rising stars as issuers that
have been upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade.
The number of potential rising stars declined to 20 from 22, with three
removals and one addition. This suggests that the count of rising stars may
increase at a slower rate. The 20 potential rising stars account for US$73.6
(EUR56.1) billion in rated debt, which is significantly less than the US$161.1
(EUR123.1) billion in rated debt of the 41 potential fallen angels (the count of
entities most at risk of downgrades to speculative grade) as of March 8, 2012.
We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services may upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated
'BB+', and the rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
Nine of the 20 potential rising stars are members of Standard & Poor's equity
indices and are spread out fairly evenly with each sector accounting for one
or two issuers. The Republic of Indonesia remains the largest potential rising
star, with US$50.6 (EUR38.6) billion in rated debt.