Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara's
(PLN; 'BBB-'/Stable) upcoming issue of 30-year USD bonds a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The
bonds will be issued under its USD2bn global medium term notes (GMTN) programme.
The notes are rated at the same level as PLN as they will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the company. The
final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents
conforming to information already received.
The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for PLN's capex and general
corporate purposes. As per Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage methodology, the
company's ratings are equalised with those of its parent, the Indonesian
sovereign, based on the strong ties between the two.
For further information, see Fitch's credit update report on PLN, dated 18 July
2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Positive rating action on Indonesia provided there is no weakening of the
legal, operational and strategic ties with the state.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Negative rating action on the sovereign
- Weakening of links with the state. Fitch, however, does not expect this to
occur in the medium term.