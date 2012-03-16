(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
-- A deteriorating business environment is highly likely to prolong weak
earnings in TDK Corp.'s core passive components business.
-- We lowered our long-term ratings on TDK a notch to 'A' from 'A+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that restructuring of some of
TDK's businesses and its improving HDD heads business are likely to spark a
moderate recovery after its financial position bottoms out in fiscal 2011
(ending March 31, 2012).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt
ratings on Japan-based passive components and magnetic application products manufacturer TDK
Corp. to 'A' from 'A+'. The downgrade reflects our view that the poor business
performance of client consumer electronics companies and intensifying competition with overseas
manufacturers are highly likely to prolong weak earnings in TDK's core passive components
business. We base the stable outlook on our expectation that TDK's financial position will
recover after bottoming in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) because restructuring of some of
its businesses and improvements in its hard disk drive (HDD) heads business will raise earnings.
We maintained our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on TDK.
Domestic consumer electronics companies, which are large buyers of TDK's
passive components, continue to grapple with the strong yen and increased
competition with overseas electronics makers. Weak sales, particularly for
flat-panel TVs, could hurt TDK's earnings in our view. Although TDK aims to
enhance its businesses for products in the auto and industrial equipment
sectors, we believe the company needs time to develop its business in new
fields. TDK's capacitor segment, a pillar of its passive components business,
faces an even tougher business environment because it has not kept up with
technological developments necessary to meet rapidly growing demand for new
components for smartphones and competition with overseas makers has
intensified. Therefore, in our opinion, the passive components business is
unlikely to stage a full-fledged recovery in earnings any time soon. We
estimate that the ratio of TDK's debt (after adjusting for pension and lease
obligations) to EBITDA will deteriorate to about 3.5x as of March 31, 2012,
from 2.1x a year earlier and stay above 2x for about the next two years.
TDK's technological strength in the fields of materials, manufacturing, and
design continue to underpin the ratings on the company. In addition, its
conservative financial policy of limiting capital investments to within the
range of its depreciation costs supports its creditworthiness. The stable
outlook reflects our view that TDK's financial position will bottom out in
fiscal 2011, supported by a likely recovery in its HDD heads business
following a drop in production due to floods in Thailand in 2011. Furthermore,
the company's restructuring measures will produce a moderate recovery in
fiscal 2012, in our view.
We may consider downgrading the company if we see a greater likelihood of the
company's free cash flow turning negative again or if the company posts huge
losses, weakening its financial soundness in fiscal 2012. Conversely, we may
consider upgrading the company if we see a higher likelihood of TDK's adjusted
debt to EBITDA falling below 2x on a sustainable basis. However, we believe it
is crucial that the company strengthen the earnings potential of the capacitor
segment in its passive components business.
