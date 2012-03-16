(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taiwan-based property developer Radium Life Tech.
Corp. Ltd's (RLT) National Long-Term Rating
to 'BB+(twn)' from 'BBB(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected performance of RLT's investment
property and hotel operations. Rental for its mall located at Taipei Station was
constrained by competitive pressure and low profit-sharing between RLT and its
tenants, despite full occupancy. For FY11, RLT's recurring EBITDA interest
coverage was less than 1x. Fitch expects the low recurring EBITDA interest
coverage to persist unless RLT is able to significantly increase its rental
collections or lower its operating cost structure over the medium term.
Radium's only hotel, Radium-Kagaya, experienced weak occupancy rates averaging
at 35% in 2011 amid weaker economic sentiment and lower tourist arrivals from
Japan (one of the key markets) after Japan's earthquake and tsunami incident in
March 2011. The hotel has yet to break even since becoming operational in
December 2010.
RLT's credit profile is supported by its proven track record in property
development activities and quality locations of its property development
projects that have close proximity to rapid transit stations in Taipei's
metropolitan area. Its practice of pre-selling projects not only augments
funding needed for development costs, but also provides significant visibility
on demand and market viability. Furthermore, for most of its projects, RLT
incurs minimal upfront costs as it does not need to acquire land bank. Instead,
land is provided by the local government and in return the government receives a
portion of the completed units from RLT.
The rating, however, is constrained by RLT's small operational scale and limited
geographical diversification. RLT's large working capital requirements also
result in significant volatility in leverage and liquidity over the medium term.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that recurring income, though lower
than previously expected, will provide sufficient coverage to interest on debt
financing investment properties, and that development risks will remain
manageable.
Fitch may consider negative rating action if recurring EBITDA to non-property
development related interest expense is less than 2x and/or available liquidity
(sum of unrestricted cash, undrawn committed credit facilities and expected free
cash flow over the next 12 months) to total short-term debt is less than 1x on a
sustained basis. Fitch estimates that these measures were 4.09x and 0.87x,
respectively in 2011.
No positive action is currently envisaged over the next 12-24 months given the
constraints posed by RLT's small size. Fitch may consider positive rating action
if the company's recurring EBITDA exceeds TWD1.5bn per annum and recurring
income EBITDA to total interest expense exceeds 1.5x.