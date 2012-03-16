(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - Issuer credit ratings remain significant indicators of default risk, and default
risks in Japan are not significantly different from global levels while somewhat lower in many
ratings categories, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in its
latest annual default study of ratings on Japanese entities. Only one Japanese
entity-nonbank finance company NIS Group Co. Ltd. --defaulted in 2011.
The study involves 614 Japanese entities that have, or previously had,
Standard & Poor's long-term issuer credit ratings. They include industrial
corporates, banks, insurers, other financial services entities, public
entities, universities, real estate investment trusts, and local governments.
The study involves both public and confidential ratings and covers ratings
since 1975, when Standard & Poor's first rated Japanese entities, through
December 2011.
Compared with our previous default study, default rates increased only in the
'CCC/C' category and decreased in all other rating categories.
The Gini ratio was as high as 91% for a single year, 84% over three years, and
78% over five years, on a historical average. These ratios are higher than
global levels. A higher Gini ratio means a better rank ordering accuracy.