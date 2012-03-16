March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) is not affected by the Hong Kong dollar 2.3 billion new equity raised by the company through a share placement. We view this share placement to be consistent with CKI's financial management and its willingness to use equity, which is positive for credit stability.

In our opinion, the new equity helps to improve CKI's liquidity, particularly when it has GBP600 million bridge facilities due in 2012. The bridge facilities were used to primarily finance the acquisition of a 40% interest in Northumbrian Water Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) in October 2011.

The new equity also helps to moderate CKI's higher leverage due to the issuance of US$300 million in perpetual securities in February 2012. Standard & Poor's regards the perpetual securities as having "minimal" equity content in our financial analysis.

We consider that CKI's financial headroom has greatly reduced after its sizable acquisitions in the U.K. since 2010. By end-2011, CKI's adjusted total debt to total capital has increased to 26%, from 21.6% a year ago. We estimate that its adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt has declined to about 20% by end-2011, from 26.4% a year ago. Without significant debt-funded investments, CKI's cash adequacy ratio could recover in 2012 as it receives cash flows from Northumbrian Water. We expect CKI's management to carefully manage its balance-sheet leverage when it considers new investments.

