March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) is not affected by the Hong
Kong dollar 2.3 billion new equity raised by the company through a share placement. We view
this share placement to be consistent with CKI's financial management and its willingness to use
equity, which is positive for credit stability.
In our opinion, the new equity helps to improve CKI's liquidity, particularly
when it has GBP600 million bridge facilities due in 2012. The bridge facilities
were used to primarily finance the acquisition of a 40% interest in
Northumbrian Water Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) in October 2011.
The new equity also helps to moderate CKI's higher leverage due to the
issuance of US$300 million in perpetual securities in February 2012. Standard
& Poor's regards the perpetual securities as having "minimal" equity content
in our financial analysis.
We consider that CKI's financial headroom has greatly reduced after its
sizable acquisitions in the U.K. since 2010. By end-2011, CKI's adjusted total
debt to total capital has increased to 26%, from 21.6% a year ago. We estimate
that its adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt has declined to
about 20% by end-2011, from 26.4% a year ago. Without significant debt-funded
investments, CKI's cash adequacy ratio could recover in 2012 as it receives
cash flows from Northumbrian Water. We expect CKI's management to carefully
manage its balance-sheet leverage when it considers new investments.
