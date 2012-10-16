(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 16 - A Fitch survey of 43 foreign-owned banks in central and eastern Europe (CEE)
indicates that their parent funding has decreased moderately since the onset of the global
financial crisis. However, in our view limited attractive lending opportunities in CEE, rather
than funding constraints, have been the main driver of subdued credit growth in
the region.
Preliminary survey results indicate that between end-2008 and-H112 group funding
of these banks decreased by 20%, from EUR78bn to EUR62bn. Although the
proportion of repaid parent funding is significant, in absolute terms it
represented a moderate 4% of the banks' total liabilities.
Furthermore, withdrawn parent funding has been largely replaced with local
customer deposits. This has enabled CEE banking systems, with the exception of
Hungary, to avoid balance-sheet contractions and report positive, albeit weak,
loan growth. Our survey results are broadly in line with trends in foreign
funding indicated in Bank of International Settlements data and CEE countries'
external debt statistics.
According to our survey, the most significant reductions in parent funding were
in Bulgaria (47%, equal to 13% of the banks' liabilities) and Hungary (38%, or
12% of liabilities). In Bulgaria, this mainly reflected strong 30% deposit
growth over the period. Deposit inflows were more than double the volume of
foreign funding outflows, enabling the sector to report moderately positive loan
growth (13%).
In Hungary, we believe the reduction in group funding reflected both greater
parent bank concerns about the sector's prospects, and subsidiaries' lower
external funding requirements after repayments of foreign-currency mortgage
loans. Overall, the sector's loan portfolio contracted by 15% in forint terms
(22% in euro terms) between end-2008 and end-H112.
On balance, we believe foreign ownership has been, and remains, positive for
financial and macroeconomic stability in CEE. Most foreign banks with a large
CEE presence have remained committed to the region, and have recapitalised
subsidiaries where needed. However, greater competition for domestic deposits
and higher pricing of intragroup facilities have contributed to margin pressure
at CEE banks, and greater risk aversion on the part of both lenders and
potential borrowers is constraining credit growth.
We expect to publish the full results of the survey during the next few weeks.
It covered banks in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania,
Bulgaria and Croatia. The surveyed banks had combined assets of EUR454bn at
end-2011, equal to 58% of total banking assets in the seven countries.