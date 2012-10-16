Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings believes that 2013 will remain challenging for EMEA metals and mining
companies, with renewed financial pressure coming from slowing economic growth and growing
sovereign debt concerns in the eurozone. Higher-rated issuers such as BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American however remain well positioned
relative to peers.
In a report discussing the key rated companies across the EMEA metals and mining
sector, Fitch highlights that key factors supporting diversified global miners'
ratings are their relatively conservative financial and leverage profiles. These
are driven by low-cost operations, significant scale, and commodity and
geographic diversification. These factors allow higher-rated companies to
maintain production volumes in lower-price cycles, whilst limiting significant
erosion in profitability.
Operational and financial flexibility are critical to metals and mining company
ratings, given that the mineral resource industry is cyclical, and volatility
increases closer to the start of the supply/value chain. Mining companies remain
price-takers and so are exposed to the vagaries of global economic cycles.
During periods of lower commodity prices, as is currently the case, these
companies rely on maximising operational efficiency and aim to improve their
long-term competitiveness by increasing their production from low costs
operations.
Large, diversified global mining companies comprise the top end of the metals
and mining rating scale, while smaller, less diversified companies are typically
rated 'BB' or below, reflecting their reduced financial flexibility in
lower-price conditions.
The full report, 'EMEA Metals and Mining Peer Study' is available at
fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Metals and Mining Peer Study: Scale and
Diversification Increasingly Important