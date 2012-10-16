(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fingrid Oyj's (Fingrid) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', senior unsecured rating at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fingrid's low business risk due to its monopoly position, strong efficiency track record and almost wholly regulated earnings. Fingrid benefits from a stable and highly supportive regulatory framework, with the ability to set its own tariffs subject to a high upper limit and a test for "reasonableness".

Fitch expects the combined effect of peaking capex spend and higher dividend pay-out over the next two years to stretch FFO net leverage ratios above the level commensurate with a 'A' rating. However, the agency predicts an improvement in the company's financial profile by 2014, as the company implements tariff increases to reach the maximum allowable return in 2014, in conjunction with a decrease in capex to an average of around EUR100m per year. This should contribute to a reduction in FFO net leverage of below 5.5x towards the end of the current regulatory period 2012-15.