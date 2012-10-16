(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fingrid Oyj's (Fingrid) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', senior unsecured rating at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fingrid's low business risk due to
its monopoly position, strong efficiency track record and almost wholly
regulated earnings. Fingrid benefits from a stable and highly supportive
regulatory framework, with the ability to set its own tariffs subject to a high
upper limit and a test for "reasonableness".
Fitch expects the combined effect of peaking capex spend and higher dividend
pay-out over the next two years to stretch FFO net leverage ratios above the
level commensurate with a 'A' rating. However, the agency predicts an
improvement in the company's financial profile by 2014, as the company
implements tariff increases to reach the maximum allowable return in 2014, in
conjunction with a decrease in capex to an average of around EUR100m per year.
This should contribute to a reduction in FFO net leverage of below 5.5x towards
the end of the current regulatory period 2012-15.