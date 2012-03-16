March 16 -
Overview
-- The City of Surgut posted better-than-previously-forecast budgetary
performance and accumulated cash exceeding its low debt service in 2011.
-- We think the management will likely maintain its prudent practices
over the medium term.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term credit rating on Surgut to
'BB+' from 'BB' and Russian national scale rating to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the adherence of Surgut's
management to conservative financial policies and control over expenditure
growth will result in sound budgetary performance in 2012-2014, despite
expected modest revenue growth.
Rating Action
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on Russia's City of Surgut to 'BB+' from 'BB' and its
Russia national scale rating on the city to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view of Surgut's better-than-previously-forecast
budgetary performance, consistently strong liquidity position, and low debt
burden.
The ratings are constrained by our view of the city's limited economic growth
prospects and low revenue flexibility and predictability stemming from the
dependence on transfers from Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO;
BBB/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and exposure to the volatile oil
industry.
Surgut's high wealth levels, continued prudent financial management, very low
debt burden, and consistently positive liquidity position support the ratings.
Surgut's economy and budget revenues are largely exposed to the volatile oil
industry. Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, Surgutneftegas (not rated),
employs about 15% of the city's workforce and accounts for more than 30% of
its tax revenues. We expect a stagnation of the city's economy over the
long-term due to gradual depletion of mature oil fields and only modest 3%-4%
growth of industrial output.
Surgut's revenues also depend highly on federal and okrug decisions regarding
subsidies and tax-allocation shares. Operating transfers will likely account
for about 40% of Surgut's operating revenues in the next three years. We also
estimate the city will receive about 17% of operating revenues from an
additional share of personal income tax allocated to its budget in line with
KMAO's decision in 2012-2014. Although currently this proportion is favorable
for the city, predictability of tax allocation and ongoing support beyond the
budgeting horizon is limited.
Although we expect only modest revenue growth in 2012-2014, we believe
Surgut's management will be able to control increasing operating spending and
maintain a relatively sound budgetary performance. Our base-case scenario
assumes operating margins of about 4%-6% of operating revenues and only modest
deficits after capital accounts.
The city plans to continue selling property and will likely receive capital
grants from the okrug, which should allow it to maintain investment in
communal and social infrastructure at about 17%-19% of total spending. We
believe Surgut could significantly cut its capital program if faced with a
temporary revenue shortfall, thanks to better-than-average infrastructure
quality in a Russian context.
Given its limited borrowing needs, we expect Surgut's debt burden to remain
very low over the medium term. The city might provide new guarantees for
water, sewage, and housing construction projects, but total tax-supported debt
will likely stay below 10% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012-2014.