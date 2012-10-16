(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hysan Development Company Limited's (Hysan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Hysan's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'.

The ratings reflect Hysan's exclusive focus on investment property, its position as the largest commercial landlord in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, and a strong financial profile. Its ratings are constrained by its significantly smaller scale compared with other Hong Kong property investment companies rated in the 'A' rating category.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that there will be no change to Hysan's business and financial profiles over the next 18-24 months.

Hysan's portfolio continues to benefit from rental increases in 2012 and Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2013, albeit at a slower rate. Recurring EBITDA will be further strengthened by the opening of Hysan Place in August 2012. This property is retail-centric, which tends to generate higher rents. The retail space has been fully leased and the company is in the process of leasing out the office space. If fully occupied, Fitch estimates Hysan Place's retail and office space will provide additional EBITDA of approximately HKD850m per annum to Hysan. Total EBITDA in 2011 was HKD1.55bn.

Fitch expects Hysan's EBITDA/gross interest coverage to remain above 10x (H112: 12.6x) even if it significantly increases its dividend payout as it has no major new projects in the pipeline. The company had cash of HKD1.6bn at end-H112 and an additional HKD1bn of undrawn committed facilities, providing healthy liquidity. Hysan had no short-term debt outstanding at end-H112.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- sustained deterioration EBITDA/gross interest coverage below 4x

- net debt/investment property asset exceeding 30% on a sustained basis (H112: 7.7%)

- change in business mix away from investment property

Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action given the scale constraint.