(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on Absolut Bank's ratings, including its
'BB+' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), to Negative from Evolving. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The revision of the Rating Watch reflects Fitch's opinion that the sale of Absolut by its
parent, Belgium's KBC Bank (KBCB; 'A-'/Stable), to a less financially strong entity
has become more likely than previously.
Fitch understands that KBCB, which plans to divest Absolut as part of its restructuring plan
agreed with European Commission, has already started consultations with potential buyers. Fitch
has not yet been informed of any firm arrangements, but considers Russian privately-owned
entities to be more likely acquirers given their publicly expressed interest. If the new owner
turns out to be a Russian privately-owned financial institution or group, it would have a more
limited ability to provide support than KBCB.
However, in Fitch's view, KBCB would be likely to continue to support the bank up to the
moment of sale. This is reflected in Absolut's current IDRs and Support Rating of '3'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Should Absolut be sold to a less financially strong shareholder, its Long-Term IDR, National
Long-term Rating and Support Rating would likely be downgraded. The Long-term IDR could
potentially be downgraded by several notches. However, if Absolut is sold to a financially
stronger and higher rated entity (relative to the bank's current IDR) the ratings could be
affirmed or upgraded.
RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
Absolut's 'b' Viability Rating (VR) is based on its weak pre-impairment profitability, high
dependence on KBCB for funding, which may need to be substituted with more expensive local
funding following the expected sale, and potential challenges arising from adjustment of the
bank's business model after the ownership change. The VR also considers the bank's recently
improved asset quality, currently sizeable liquidity cushion and the solid capital buffer.
Absolut's pre-impairment operating profit (only 0.5% of average total assets in annualised
terms in H112) is contained by its low cost efficiency and the lack of business scale resulting
from a significant asset base contraction over the past few years.
Asset quality has improved as a result of parent-coordinated efforts to clean up the balance
sheet from the non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) and other relatively
high risk (mainly, real estate) exposures, particularly during 2011 and H112. At end-H112, NPLs
stood at a relatively high 11% of gross corporate loans, but a more moderate 7% of the total
portfolio due to the sound performance of the mortgage book. Real estate exposures totalled a
significant 23% of Fitch core capital (FCC).
Absolut is dependent on KBCB for funding, with RUB25bn of debt (net of receivables) from its
parent at end-H112 (28% of liabilities). At the same time, available liquidity (net of
placements in KBCB) was RUB29bn. Refinancing of KBCB's debt, which has an effective interest
rate of 5.7%, may translate into higher funding costs and further aggravate already modest
profitability.
Capitalisation is solid as evidenced by the FCC/risk-weighted assets of nearly 18% and fully
reserved impaired loans at end-H112. Fitch estimates that after the repayment of KBCB's RUB5bn
subordinated debt facility, the bank's capital buffer could allow it to increase its loan
impairment reserves to 20% of gross loans (from the current 7%) before its regulatory capital
ratio would have decreased to the minimum required 10%. Fitch understands that capital is
unlikely to be distributed to KBCB before the sale of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR may be reassessed following the sale of the bank and after Fitch has analysed the
potential benefits and risks of the new ownership. An upgrade of the VR is possible if
capitalisation remains sound and performance starts to improve. A downgrade of the VR is less
likely at present, but significant distributions of capital and/or a higher-risk asset profile
could put downward pressure on the rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA(rus)'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: '3'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving
Senior unsecured debt rating: 'AA(rus)'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving