March 16 -
Overview
-- We view the risks arising from economic pressures in Europe as
significant for Serbia, given the country's reliance on external financing, in
part through eurozone ownership of over 75% of the Serbian banking sector.
-- Nevertheless, we expect Serbia's recently confirmed EU candidacy will
encourage further foreign direct investment (FDI) into Serbia's tradeables
sector, and engender a firmer commitment from the government to
growth-enhancing reforms.
-- We are affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency
sovereign credit ratings on Serbia at 'BB/B'.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Serbia's monetary and external
vulnerabilities against the country's growth potential and improving policy
environment.
Rating Action
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic
of Serbia at 'BB/B'. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating is '4'. The
transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BB'.
Rationale
The ratings on Serbia are constrained by our view of vulnerabilities emanating
from its high external debt, sizable current account deficits, and limited
monetary flexibility due to the euroization of bank deposits and claims. The
ratings are supported by Serbia's moderate government debt levels, which we
expect will be slightly above 45% of GDP at end-2012 (compared to 67% in
2003), and by its EU candidate status, which boosts the potential for reforms
that could stimulate growth and rebalance the economy toward a more
export-driven model. We expect that the next government, following the May 6,
2012, parliamentary election, will prioritize fiscal consolidation and the
ongoing key structural reforms already committed to under the 2011 Stand-By
Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF.
On March 1, 2012, the EU granted Serbia official candidate status. We believe
the prospect of joining the EU can give candidate countries a strong impetus
for reform. That said, an official date for opening talks has yet to be set.
We do not expect Serbia will join the EU until the end of the decade.
In light of our projections for weak eurozone activity, we expect that
Serbia's GDP growth will average 0.5% in 2012, although there are considerable
uncertainties surrounding this projection. We anticipate net exports and a
gradual recovery of domestic demand will contribute to trend GDP growth
returning to 4% by 2014, partly reflecting the increase in inbound FDI in
Serbia's expanding tradeables sector.
After narrowing significantly during 2009, Serbia's current account deficit
widened to 9% of GDP in 2011 on an increase in imports of capital equipment.
The large current account deficit was primarily financed by an improvement in
FDI--namely investments from Fiat and Belgian Delhaize --and substantial
government borrowing (its first eurobond issuance was in September 2011).
Indeed, during 2011 Serbia experienced Central and Southeastern Europe's
third-highest FDI inflow as a percentage of GDP (after Montenegro and
Albania), with net FDI of more than 6% of GDP. We expect Serbia's current
account deficit to narrow slightly in 2012 toward 8% of GDP; we believe the
impact of weakening eurozone demand on exports will be partially offset by the
launch of a new (export-oriented) Fiat model. We expect the current account
deficit in 2012 will be financed mainly by government borrowing (after the
election) and a drawdown of reserves. As a consequence, we project net foreign
exchange reserve coverage of short-term debt by remaining maturity will
decline to 90% by end-2012 from 107% in 2011.
The government's 2012 budget deficit target of 4.3% of GDP is based on what we
view as its optimistic growth assumption of 1.5% (we forecast 0.5%). Because
most government revenues come via indirect taxation of domestic demand (in
particular VAT and excise receipts), we do not believe the government will
meet its budget deficit target even if export performance remains solid,
unless the authorities move forward with additional expenditure reductions.
Our baseline expectation is that, after the upcoming elections, the new
government will adopt what we would consider to be a more conservative
supplementary budget. We note that some recent fiscal adjustments--such as the
"Decentralization Law," which relocates revenues from the central government
to local authorities--could, in our view, weaken fiscal accountability at the
local level. This might render general government budgetary planning more
challenging.
Under our baseline scenario, eurozone parent banks will rollover but not
increase their lending to Serbian subsidiaries, leaving the subsidiaries to
rely on domestic deposit growth to finance any credit expansion. The banking
sector appears to us to be fairly well capitalized, but dependent on external
financing. The euroization of bank deposits and loans remains high; while the
unhedged foreign currency exposure of the corporate sector remains a risk.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of Serbia's monetary and external
vulnerabilities against its growth potential and improving policy environment.
We could lower the ratings if, all other factors being equal, we determined
Serbia's external or fiscal liabilities were increasing significantly, which
might arise from widening external deficits. We could also lower the ratings
if we consider external liquidity is significantly worsening, such that the
rollover rate of external debt would fall below 100%. Conversely, we could
raise the ratings if we consider the government has accelerated structural
reforms of the public sector, the labor market, and/or the pension system. In
our view such reforms would not only improve Serbia's structural fiscal
position, but also mature the business environment, enabling the economy to
post stronger and more consistent growth performance.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Serbia (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BB/Stable/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 4