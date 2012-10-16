(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 -

Overview

-- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the Republic of South Africa's long-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively.

-- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on insurers with a material direct exposure to a sovereign at the level of the sovereign local currency rating.

-- Therefore, we have lowered the long-term ratings on South Africa-based Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. to 'A-'.

-- The negative outlook on these entities reflects that on the sovereign.

Rating Action

On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on South Africa-based Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. (HRAL) and Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. (HLRAL) to 'A-'. The outlooks on these entities are negative.

Rationale

On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the long-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to 'A-' and 'BBB' from 'A' and 'BBB+', respectively. Under our ratings criteria, sovereign risk is a key factor influencing the financial strength of insurers. As a result, we cap our ratings on insurers with a material direct exposure to a sovereign at the level of the local currency rating on that sovereign.

Our approach reflects the exposure of HRAL and HLRAL's business and investment portfolios and deposits to South Africa and the influence of general country risk factors on the companies' business franchise and financial profiles.