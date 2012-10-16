(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 16 -
Overview
-- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the Republic of South Africa's long-term
local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to 'A-' and 'BBB',
respectively.
-- Under our criteria, we generally cap the ratings on insurers with a
material direct exposure to a sovereign at the level of the sovereign local
currency rating.
-- Therefore, we have lowered the long-term ratings on South Africa-based
Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. to
'A-'.
-- The negative outlook on these entities reflects that on the sovereign.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on South
Africa-based Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. (HRAL) and Hannover Life
Reassurance Africa Ltd. (HLRAL) to 'A-'. The outlooks on these entities are
negative.
Rationale
On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the long-term local and foreign currency
sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to 'A-' and 'BBB'
from 'A' and 'BBB+', respectively. Under our ratings criteria, sovereign risk
is a key factor influencing the financial strength of insurers. As a result,
we cap our ratings on insurers with a material direct exposure to a sovereign
at the level of the local currency rating on that sovereign.
Our approach reflects the exposure of HRAL and HLRAL's business and investment
portfolios and deposits to South Africa and the influence of general country
risk factors on the companies' business franchise and financial profiles.