March 16
Summary analysis -- Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Bottled and
canned soft
drinks
Mult. CUSIP6: 1912EP
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Jul-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1
25-May-2001 A/-- A/--
Rationale
The ratings on Greece-based Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) reflect
our analysis of CCH's stand-alone credit profile in combination with implied
support from The Coca-Cola Co. (Coke; A+/Stable/A-1). In our view, this
support relies on CCH's strategic importance to Coke, owing to CCH's status as
the second largest bottler by volume, and Coke's 23% ownership of CCH. (For
further information on our analysis of The Coca-Cola Co. and associated
bottlers, see "Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its
Criteria/Methodology To Its Ratings On Coke And Coke's Bottlers," published
Nov. 5, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
The long-term corporate credit rating also reflects our view of the company's
stand-alone strong business risk profile. This view is supported by CCH's
favorable position in respect of the following factors, which we consider the
most relevant under our sector methodology:
-- Market share,
-- The degree of competition with private labels,
-- The extent of geographic diversification: 41% of the group's 2011
revenues were derived from established markets such as Italy, Switzerland, and
Greece, 17% from developing markets such as Poland and Hungary, and 42% from
emerging markets such as Russia and Nigeria, and
-- The balance between well-established brands and new product
introductions.
We also note that although CCH is domiciled in Greece (SD), Greece accounts
for less than 10% of its volumes. Under our criteria, we therefore consider
CCH's credit rating to be independent of the sovereign ratings on Greece. For
further details, please refer to "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU
Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011.