Oct 16 -
Ratings -- Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. ----------------------- 16-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Oct-2012 A-/-- --/--
20-Nov-2008 A/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 16-Oct-2012