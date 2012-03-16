(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Overview

-- We think Danish telecommunications operator TDC A/S could improve its profitability and further reduce its leverage despite limited growth prospects and a competitive mobile market.

-- As a result of higher margins and some debt reduction, we expect the company's adjusted leverage to decline to about 2.5x by year-end 2013.

-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable, reflecting the possibility of a one-notch upgrade over the next two years.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

Rating Action

On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Danish telecommunications operator TDC A/S to positive from stable. At the same time, it affirmed its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

Rationale

The rating action reflects continual profitability improvements achieved by TDC and a subsequent upward revision of our base-case assessment of the company's profitability and credit metrics over the next two years.

TDC has a strong record of improving operating efficiency; its EBITDA margin increased to 41.6% in 2011 from 33.5% in 2007 according to the company's calculations, which exclude special items, notably restructuring costs. After adjustments, we calculate the 2011 EBITDA margin at 37.8%, and we believe it could further increase toward 40% over the next two years as a result of additional cost cutting. We expect TDC's consolidated revenues to grow over the next two years, though at a very low rate. We believe that growth prospects are limited in the mature Danish market. However, we think that TDC could benefit from growth in domestic TV operations and the Nordic corporate segment. Although growth prospects in mobile data services are supported by increasing penetration of smartphones, growth in the mobile operations could prove more challenging given a very competitive landscape with four players in a small market. We expect TDC to maintain its strong domestic positions in all segments given its technological expertise and strong brand recognition.

We expect adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA to decrease towards 2.5x in 2013 from 2.8x in 2011. Despite TDC's good generation of free operating cash flow (FOCF), we expect deleveraging potential to remain constrained by the company's dividend payout policy -- 80%-85% of equity free cash flow, excluding special items -- and we forecast discretionary cash flow (FOCF after dividends) will be modest in 2012 and 2013. In addition, we understand that TDC may implement share buybacks so that its ratio of net debt to EBITDA before pension income could occasionally come close to its maximum 2.2x target, which could translate into maximum leverage at 2.6x-2.7x (adjusted by Standard & Poor's). This is because we believe the difference between adjusted leverage and TDC's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio could slightly decrease (from 0.8x in 2011) if restructuring costs decrease over time. TDC's recently restated target of 2.2x using net debt-to-EBITDA before pension income has no impact on our calculations.

A recent ownership reduction by private-equity owner NTC Holding G.P. & Cie S.C.A. and related parties (NTC) to 43.3% from 59.1% is positive in our view. However, NTC remains TDC's main owner and there is no indication of any further reduction or the impact such a reduction would have on TDC's financial policy.