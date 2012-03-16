(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
Summary analysis -- Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Product 16-Mar-2012
Petroliferos
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jan-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
13-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
28-Apr-2010 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
19-Jan-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
Rationale
The 'A' rating on Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos
Petroliferos (CORES) reflects an equalization with the long-term rating on the
Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1), since we believe that there is an "almost
certain" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to CORES in the event of financial stress.
We consider CORES to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with
our criteria for GREs, we base our rating approach on our view of CORES':
-- "Integral" link with the Spanish government. We consider CORES to be
an arm of the government as an agency tightly controlled and supervised by the
Spanish Ministry of Industry, specifically mandated to build up, manage, and
control the nation's strategic oil reserves, in accordance with the EU and
international legislation. Although CORES does not receive funds from the
government or benefit from any explicit guarantee on its liabilities, there
is, in our view, strong government support in the form of a regulatory
framework under which oil and gas operators have the obligation to pay
whatever fees are necessary to fully cover all of CORES' costs--including debt
service.
-- "Critical" role as an entity especially formed to provide a strategic
public service on behalf of the Spanish government. CORES has a specific
mandate to monitor the level of Spain's oil reserves--virtually all of which
come from imports--and ensure that they are sufficient to cover the country's
oil consumption needs. Only the government itself can, in our opinion,
undertake CORES' mandate.
CORES borrows funds in the local and international financial markets to
finance the purchase of oil stocks. Total debt on Aug. 31, 2011, stood at
EUR1.88 billion.
Liquidity
CORES' liquidity position remains adequate, in our opinion, given that CORES
takes into consideration all of its expenses, including debt service, when
determining the annual fees applicable to its members. Fees are collected
regularly each month, and expenditures are also regular and predictable, as
they are mostly related to rental of storage capacity of the reserves.
CORES' liquidity position also benefits from debt that is primarily long term
(86% of the total) and from conservative budgeting, with fees that are set
slightly above expected expenditures (CORES typically returns the excess to
operators at year-end). In addition, on Nov. 3, 2011, CORES had credit lines
of EUR330 million, of which EUR80.5 million were available.
Outlook
The negative outlook on CORES mirrors that on Spain, which in turn reflects
our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could further
lower our ratings on Spain in 2012 or 2013 if:
-- Additional labor market and other growth-enhancing reforms are delayed
or we consider them to be insufficient to reduce the high unemployment rate;
-- We see that the government does not undertake additional measures to
broadly meet its budgetary targets in 2012 and 2013 of 4.4% and 3% of GDP,
respectively; or
-- Further pressure from the private sector leads us to reassess the
sovereign's fiscal performance, particularly if it were to result in an
increased need for additional capital injections from the state or similar
interventions.
Conversely, the ratings on Spain (and CORES) could stabilize at the current
level if budgetary targets are met and if risks emanating from contingent
liabilities subside.
