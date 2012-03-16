March 16 - High fuel prices and an oversupply of ships will dampen earnings and
profitability for global shipping operators over the coming 12 months, says Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in a new report "Top 10 Investor Questions: Oversupply And High Fuel Prices
Sink Prospects For Global Shipping."
Bunker fuel, which constitutes the bulk of voyage expenses for shipping
operators, is currently at a five-year high of about $720 per ton, compared
with an average of about $630 per ton and a five-year low of $200 per ton in
2008.
Although many companies can insulate themselves from higher fuel prices by
effective hedging arrangements or by operating under contracts in which the
charterer pays the bunker fuel bill, some companies do bear bunker price
risks, particularly container liners. "If bunker fuel prices don't stop
rising, the pressures on shippers' operating expenses and hence on their
bottom-line earnings will continue to mount," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Izabela Listowska.
What's more, persistent industry overcapacity will impede their ability to
recover fuel cost inflation, said the report says.Companies have expanded
their fleets enormously over the past five years. The global tanker fleet has
grown by 40%, the dry bulk fleet by 80%, and the container fleet by 90%, and
orderbooks remain substantial, the report says.
"We expect that fleets will expand more slowly in the coming years, which
should progressively prop up fleet utilization and, hence, charter rates,"
said Ms. Listowska. "Nevertheless, in view of historically poor supply
discipline by industry players, there remains a risk that aggressive ordering
will resume and destroy the potential equilibrium."
The weak industry conditions are weighing on the credit quality of rated ship
operators, the reports says. Standard & Poor's has taken more than 20 negative
rating or outlook actions on shipping firms over the past six months. "Half of
the 14 shipping operators we rate globally have negative outlooks or are on
CreditWatch with negative implications," said Ms. Listowska. "Clearly, this
indicates that we might see further downgrades in the next 12-18 months if
freight rates do not turnaround and/or lenders do not provide support through
financial covenant amendments, waivers, or other actions to bolster liquidity."
The report also addresses the following potential downside risks for the
shipping industry:
-- EU and U.S. trade sanctions against Iran could hurt the oil tanker
sector, particularly if this escalated to a disruption of crude oil supplies
through the Strait of Hormuz.
-- A hiccup in growth in Asia could harm shipping profits given that the
industry has put great faith in China's ability to deliver progressively high
economic growth.
-- Companies could find bank funding increasingly scarce and expensive,
as European banks seek to cut their exposure to the shipping industry because
of their own internal issues, such as scarcity of capital, changing regulatory
capital rules, and relatively high funding costs. Alternative sources of
funding, such as bond or equity markets, also currently appear limited.