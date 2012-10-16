(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 16 -
Overview
-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we revised our outlook on the 'AAA' rating on the
Swiss Canton of Basel-Country to negative from stable. Basel-Country owns 74%
of Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB).
-- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on BLKB.
-- Our view that BLKB has an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary
support from the Canton of Basel-Country provides a three-notch rating uplift
above the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'aa-'.
-- The negative outlook on BLKB now reflects the negative outlook on
Basel-Country, as well as the economic imbalances resulting from rising
residential real estate prices in Switzerland.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings on
Switzerland-based Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB). The outlook
remains negative.
Rationale
Our ratings on BLKB reflect its anchor of 'a', its "adequate" business
position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
The stand-alone profile (SACP) is 'aa-'.
The Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/Negative/A-1+) owns 74% of the bank and
guarantees its liabilities. We consider BLKB to be a government-related entity
(GRE) with an "extremely high" likelihood of receiving timely and sufficient
extraordinary government support in times of stress. We base this opinion on
BLKB's "very important" role for, and "integral" link with, its home canton,
Basel-Country. This provides a three-notch uplift from the 'aa-' SACP,
resulting in the 'AAA' issuer credit rating on BLKB.
We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status or our view of an "extremely
high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will change in the
foreseeable future. However, if the long-term rating on Basel-Country were
lowered by one notch to 'AA+' we would subsequently remove one of the three
notches of uplift from the issuer credit rating on BLBK in line with our GRE
methodology.
Outlook
The negative outlook on BLKB reflects that on the Canton of Basel Country, as
well as our view of growing economic imbalances in the Swiss Confederation
(unsolicited ratings; AAA/Stable/A-1+).
The imbalances stem from residential real estate price increases we have
observed in Switzerland over the past three years, which could put pressure on
the quality of BLKB's mortgage loan book. If property prices keep rising, we
may take a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks
operate and review the ratings on all domestically oriented Swiss banks,
including BLKB. This could result in a downward revision of the anchor and
subsequently the lowering of BLKB's SACP and the rating by one notch.
In addition, a downgrade of Basel-Country would trigger a negative rating
action on BLKB. Under our GRE criteria, with all other factors remaining
unchanged, a one-notch downgrade of the canton would result in the removal of
one of the three notches of uplift currently factored into the long-term
rating on BLKB. In our view, there is a one-in-three chance that the canton
might not succeed in stabilizing its debt and liquidity position at a level
commensurate with the 'AAA' rating.
Furthermore, a change in BLKB's role for or link with the canton, or changes
in the statutory guarantee, could lead us to reassess the bank's status as a
GRE. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would
expect BLKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Strong (0)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank
Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+
Senior Unsecured* AAA
*Guaranteed by the Canton of Basel-Country