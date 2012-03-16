March 16 -
Summary analysis -- RSA Insurance Ireland Ltd. -------------------- 16-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
06-Jan-2009 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Ireland-based non-life insurer RSA Insurance Ireland Ltd. (RSA
Ireland or the company) reflect its good operating performance, conservative
investment strategy, and strategic importance to Royal & Sun Alliance
Insurance PLC (RSA Group). These strengths are offset by RSA Ireland's
principal exposure to the Irish Insurance market and weakened capital adequacy
ratio, although it is higher than most of its local peers. Although in our
view RSA Ireland is a strategically important subsidiary of the RSA Group, the
ratings on RSA Ireland do not benefit from any notches of support and are
limited by the ratings on the Irish Sovereign (Republic of Ireland
BBB+/Negative/A-2). RSA Ireland's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'.
RSA Ireland's good operating performance is based on very strong returns,
which have been in line with most Irish insurers since 2003. In 2011, RSA
Ireland posted a strong net combined ratio of 92.0% and net operating income
of EUR48 million. For 2012, we expect the company to achieve a combined
operating ratio (COR) of 90% on its core business, 100% including RSA Group's
Self Retention Vehicle (SRV) (see corporate profile), and below 95% over the
cycle on its portfolio that excludes some legal entities.
The ratings on RSA Ireland also benefit from a conservative investment
strategy; nearly 91% of its investment portfolio was held in high-quality,
fixed-income bonds and 9% in cash. Of the bond portfolio, 88% is invested in
bonds rated 'A' or higher. There is currently no equity exposure in the
investment portfolio, which in our view limits market risk. The exposure to
peripheral eurozone sovereign debt is EUR118 million (42% of shareholders'
equity). We do not expect any material changes in the credit quality of its
investment portfolio in 2012.
These strengths are offset by RSA Ireland's principal exposure to the Irish
insurance market, where industry risk is increasing owing to the sovereign's
deteriorating credit quality. The Irish insurance market is also highly
competitive, relatively small, and contracting in absolute terms.
RSA Ireland's capitalization also weakened following the acquisition of 123
Money Ltd. (123.ie) and losses arising from adverse weather conditions in
2011. For 2012, we expect capital adequacy to stabilize in the middle of the
'BBB' range. Reserves are satisfactory for the group and we consider
reinsurance protection to be strong.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Any
change in the ratings on the sovereign will be reflected in the ratings on RSA Ireland.
We also expect RSA Ireland will continue to maintain a capital adequacy ratio of at least
good under our capital model and good operating performance. In addition, we will closely
monitor its investment strategy to protect its capital base. Should a material deterioration
occur we may lower the company's SACP. A positive movement of the SACP is unlikely in the medium
term, however.