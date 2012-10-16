Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA Q412 Oil and Gas
Dashboard.
The publication explores the dichotomy between drilling rig activity in EMEA
versus the rest of the world (excluding the US and Canada) and what the data may
suggest about the health of the sector overall for the rest of 2012 and into
2013. Fitch reveals what factors it will monitor in Q412 and 2013 that could
impact its rating decisions. The agency also discusses its expectations about
the trend in exploration spending of the four European major integrated oil
companies (Shell, BP, Total and ENI ). Finally, the report
identifies which sub-sectors may be most affected by a downward move in oil and gas prices.
Fitch still anticipates that EMEA oil and gas sector revenue growth will average
around 10% for the year, down from more than 25%-30% growth in 2011. Latest-12
month average revenue growth was approximately 15% as of Q212.
For a complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard data
monitor, see the Q4 publication of the EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard, available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard Q4-2012