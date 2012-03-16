(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - Fitch Ratings is maintaining WestLB AG's (WestLB) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and its
senior debt rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'.
A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.
Following the European Commission's (EC) approval of the restructuring of WestLB
in December, the bank will be renamed and operate as a service and portfolio
management bank (SPM-Bank). It is planned that the Verbund business with savings
banks and public-sector clients as well as business with medium-sized corporates
with total assets of about EUR40bn and 400 employees will be split off from
WestLB by 30 June 2012 and transferred to Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen. Until
this date, the bank can sell further subsidiaries, business segments or assets.
From 1 July 2012 it will discontinue its business activities as a universal
bank. Any portfolios which are not sold by that date will be transferred to
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA; 'AAA'/Stable).
The RWP on WestLB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that an upgrade will be
highly probable when the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW, 'AAA'/Stable)
becomes the 100% owner of WestLB by 1 July 2012. As stipulated in a framework
agreement between the bank, its owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market
Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and the EAA
from 23 June 2011, NRW will assume the ownership responsibility for all losses
of WestLB exceeding the amount which is shared by the other stakeholders.
The RWE on WestLB's senior debt takes into account that according to the
restructuring plan the potential transfer of debt obligations to third parties
could lead to a downgrade and/or a withdrawal of Fitch's rating. The ratings of
senior debt issues not transferred to investors by 30 June 2012 will most likely
be upgraded, given that the obligor after this date will be the EAA, the
so-called "Verbundbank" or SPM-Bank. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at
'F1' based on Fitch's view that a transfer of short-term debt to investors is
highly unlikely.
On 14 March, the NRW parliament rejected the state's budget and decided to
dissolve. This decision implies that EUR1bn of SPM-Bank's recapitalisation
measures which become due on 1 July 2012 will remain subject to NRW's
parliament's budget approval. However, based on the legal binding framework
agreement which was signed by NRW and the parliament's decision at 30 June 2011
to approve the recapitalisation measures, Fitch considers it as very unlikely
that the commonly agreed restructuring plan will fail.
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watches when the recapitalisation and ownership of
WestLB/SPM-Bank, the capitalisation of Verbundbank and the ownership of WestLB's
debt obligations has been finalised and analysed. Fitch expects this to happen
in July 2012.
WestLB/SPM-Bank's IDR will reflect Fitch's view on both the propensity of NRW to
provide support and the ability of the federal state to support its former
Landesbank. However, Fitch understands that the bank will most likely be
privatised from 2016, which will be also taken into account once the Rating
Watch is resolved.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'A-', maintained on RWP
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A-', maintained on RWP
Senior unsecured debt: 'A-', maintained on RWE
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked securities: 'A- emr', maintained on RWE
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA'