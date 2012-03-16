(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings is maintaining WestLB AG's (WestLB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and its senior debt rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.

Following the European Commission's (EC) approval of the restructuring of WestLB in December, the bank will be renamed and operate as a service and portfolio management bank (SPM-Bank). It is planned that the Verbund business with savings banks and public-sector clients as well as business with medium-sized corporates with total assets of about EUR40bn and 400 employees will be split off from WestLB by 30 June 2012 and transferred to Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen. Until this date, the bank can sell further subsidiaries, business segments or assets. From 1 July 2012 it will discontinue its business activities as a universal bank. Any portfolios which are not sold by that date will be transferred to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA; 'AAA'/Stable).

The RWP on WestLB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that an upgrade will be highly probable when the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW, 'AAA'/Stable) becomes the 100% owner of WestLB by 1 July 2012. As stipulated in a framework agreement between the bank, its owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and the EAA from 23 June 2011, NRW will assume the ownership responsibility for all losses of WestLB exceeding the amount which is shared by the other stakeholders.

The RWE on WestLB's senior debt takes into account that according to the restructuring plan the potential transfer of debt obligations to third parties could lead to a downgrade and/or a withdrawal of Fitch's rating. The ratings of senior debt issues not transferred to investors by 30 June 2012 will most likely be upgraded, given that the obligor after this date will be the EAA, the so-called "Verbundbank" or SPM-Bank. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' based on Fitch's view that a transfer of short-term debt to investors is highly unlikely.

On 14 March, the NRW parliament rejected the state's budget and decided to dissolve. This decision implies that EUR1bn of SPM-Bank's recapitalisation measures which become due on 1 July 2012 will remain subject to NRW's parliament's budget approval. However, based on the legal binding framework agreement which was signed by NRW and the parliament's decision at 30 June 2011 to approve the recapitalisation measures, Fitch considers it as very unlikely that the commonly agreed restructuring plan will fail.

Fitch will resolve the Rating Watches when the recapitalisation and ownership of WestLB/SPM-Bank, the capitalisation of Verbundbank and the ownership of WestLB's debt obligations has been finalised and analysed. Fitch expects this to happen in July 2012.

WestLB/SPM-Bank's IDR will reflect Fitch's view on both the propensity of NRW to provide support and the ability of the federal state to support its former Landesbank. However, Fitch understands that the bank will most likely be privatised from 2016, which will be also taken into account once the Rating Watch is resolved.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR 'A-', maintained on RWP

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: 'A-', maintained on RWP

Senior unsecured debt: 'A-', maintained on RWE

Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

Senior market-linked securities: 'A- emr', maintained on RWE

State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA'