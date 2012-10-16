Rome's 'aa-' ICL reflects our opinion of its very positive liquidity, strong
economic base, low contingent liabilities, and prudent management with a track
record of solid budgetary performance. It also factors in our expectation that
the province will manage to post surpluses after capital expenditure (capex)
in the coming years, and reduce its currently high debt burden by 2014.
We anticipate that Rome will continue to undergo delays in transfers from the
Region of Lazio (BBB+/Negative/--). We estimate that Lazio's subsidies to
Rome, mainly for vocational training, will account for 20% of the province's
operating revenues in 2012. In addition, we consider that the province will
continue to suffer from the ongoing recession in Italy for the rest of this
year. Specifically, the weakening economy is whittling down Rome's main tax
bases. Foremost among these is the car registration tax, which we believe will
dwindle owing to contracting car sales. Competition from other provinces,
which have not yet adapted their own fiscal regulation on the car registration
tax despite recent national legal changes, will also take its toll on this tax.
We believe these constraints are mitigated by Rome's decision to raise the car
registration tax, our assumption that the central government will take action
to avoid differing fiscal regulations among provinces, and our view that in
2013 the province will likely apply determined belt-tightening measures.
Consequently, under our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we anticipate
compound annual growth rates in operating revenue and operating expenditure of
3.3% and 3.1%, respectively.
Under our base-case scenario, which underpins the ICL at 'aa-', we foresee the
following for Rome:
-- Operating margins at about 11% on average in cash terms during
2012-2014;
-- Surpluses after capex moving to roughly 4% of total revenues in
2013-2014; and
-- Debt burden declining to around 130% of operating revenues (from 178%
at year-end 2011).
We also anticipate a gradual reduction in cash holdings because we think Rome
will continue to cover some delayed transfers from Lazio in advance.
We could lower the ICL to 'a+' under our downside scenario. This might occur
if the province's revenues grew less than we expect due to a
stronger-than-expected drop in the car registration tax or increasing delays
in transfers from Lazio, if Rome posted substantial deficits after capex, or
if we revised our assessment of Rome's liquidity to "positive" from very
positive.
Liquidity
Rome's liquidity is very positive, according to our criteria. We consider the
province's access to external funding to be satisfactory.
Average monthly cash holdings for Rome were EUR193 million in the period from
June 2011 to June 2012. Adjusted monthly cash holdings amount to 2.9x debt
service payments scheduled for the following 12 months, by our estimates.
Moreover, the province can easily access, in our view, credit lines from its
treasury bank UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). The province has so far not
made use of this option, given its traditionally high cash position.
At the end of 2011, Rome's cash holdings totaled EUR167 million compared with
EUR279 million in 2009. In our view, the province's cash holdings may continue
to decline in 2012-2014 while remaining consistently higher than annual debt
service--around EUR70 million in 2013--for the following reasons:
-- Rome collects tax revenues regularly on a monthly basis, which allows
managers to efficiently plan treasury needs. The monthly track record of cash
holdings shows little volatility.
-- The province traditionally experiences large delays in cashing in
central and regional operating and capital transfers owing to Lazio's weak
liquidity position. We don't think these delays will substantially increase in
the coming years, however.
-- We assume that the province will rein in capital spending over time to
avoid unexpected treasury gaps.
We estimate that Rome's adjusted payables amounted to around 200% of total
revenues at the end of 2011. However, a large portion of these are related to
capital investments, which are co-funded by regional and state funds and will
take a long time to complete. Consequently, we believe that a large amount of
these payables will materialize only in the long term and will not be fully
funded by the province, but also by other government tiers.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Rome mirrors that Italy. The outlook reflects the
possibility that we might lower the rating on Rome, all other things being
equal, if we further lowered our ratings on Italy.
As Rome has an ICL of 'aa-', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside
scenario under which this would weaken by five notches below the current
rating of 'BBB+'. Consequently, we would be more likely to lower the rating on
Rome following a downgrade of the sovereign than as a result of any lowering
of the province's ICL within the outlook horizon.
We see no upgrade potential at this stage because we do not believe that the
current links between Italy's central government and its LRGs allow any
Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign. If, in the context of our
base-case scenario, we revised the outlook on Italy to stable, we would likely
take a similar action on Rome.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009