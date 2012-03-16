March 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail; 'A'/Stable) prospective EUR750m fixed-rate 3% unsecured bond issue maturing March 2019 an expected 'A+(EXP)' rating. The expected rating is in line with Unibail's senior unsecured 'A+' rating. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documentation in line with information already received by the agency.

The bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes and to extend debt maturities.

Unibail's ratings continue to reflect its focus on large shopping centres in prime locations, moderate leverage (loan-to-value 37% at FY11), ample interest coverage EBIT net interest cover of 3.6x at FY11) and a high tenant retention rate mitigating relatively short average lease maturities. Unibail has one of the highest ratings of its REIT peers.

Unibail is one of the three largest REITs in the world (with Westfield Group ; 'A-'/Stable) and Simon Property Group Inc. ; 'A-'/Stable). It focuses on super-regional centres with six million or more visitors per year in major cities, where zoning restrictions limit the entry of new competitors. The group is diversified by both sector and geography with property assets in both western and central Europe. The purposefully managed shopping centres benefit from dynamic tenant line-ups and up-to-date leisure and entertainment facilities.