(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Summary analysis -- Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia ----------- 16-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Spain

Primary SIC: RAILROAD

TRANSPORTATION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Feb-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

15-Jul-2010 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

18-Dec-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

19-Jun-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB), the public-transport authority of the Spanish city of Bilbao, in accordance with its criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). On this basis, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with the lower rated of CTB's two government owners, the Historical Territory of Bizkaia (Bizkaia; AA-/Negative/A-1+), and the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country ). To date, both government owners have the same long-term rating. The short-term rating on CTB is equalized with that of Bizkaia.

Our rating approach reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque Country would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to CTB in the case of financial distress.