(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
Summary analysis -- Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia ----------- 16-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Spain
Primary SIC: RAILROAD
TRANSPORTATION
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Feb-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
15-Jul-2010 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
18-Dec-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
19-Jun-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia
(CTB), the public-transport authority of the Spanish city of Bilbao, in
accordance with its criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). On
this basis, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with the lower rated of
CTB's two government owners, the Historical Territory of Bizkaia (Bizkaia;
AA-/Negative/A-1+), and the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country
). To date, both government owners have the same long-term
rating. The short-term rating on CTB is equalized with that of Bizkaia.
Our rating approach reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood that the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque Country would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to CTB in the
case of financial distress.