(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. ------------- 16-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
equipment, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. (ENH), a Germany-headquartered
provider of enterprise communications-related technology and solutions,
reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged."
ENH's business risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the company's
relatively weak operating margins and volatile customer demand, owing to the
discretionary capital spending of its customers and variations in sales
cycles. In addition, ENH faces significant competitive pressures from larger
industry players in the dynamic and volatile enterprise communications market.
These factors are partly offset by ENH's position as a leading provider of
communications systems, applications, and services for enterprise customers,
with leading market shares in Europe, particularly in Germany, and Brazil.
Furthermore, the company's large and diverse customer base helps to somewhat
reduce variations in demand. ENH can also benefit from increasing demand for
network infrastructure upgrades, due to migration to Internet Protocol
(IP)-based services and increased demand for capacity related to unified
communications and collaboration solutions.
The financial risk profile is constrained by our anticipation of negative free
operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the near term, due to high
restructuring costs and the company's low operating margins. In addition,
ENH's very high leverage ratios, based on Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross
debt figures, reflect the company's weak profitability. This is partly offset
by ENH's adequate liquidity position and our expectation that ENH could
improve its FOCF to about break-even levels in fiscal 2013 (ending on Sept.
30).
ENH is a joint venture between the former enterprise communications business
of Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+; 49% ownership) and assets from private equity
investor The Gores Group (not rated; 51%). We do not factor in any support
from Siemens AG into the rating on ENH, primarily because we do not expect
Siemens to remain a long-term owner and due to ENH's lack of explicit
financial support from Siemens.