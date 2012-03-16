(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Summary analysis -- Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. ------------- 16-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

equipment, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. (ENH), a Germany-headquartered provider of enterprise communications-related technology and solutions, reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

ENH's business risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the company's relatively weak operating margins and volatile customer demand, owing to the discretionary capital spending of its customers and variations in sales cycles. In addition, ENH faces significant competitive pressures from larger industry players in the dynamic and volatile enterprise communications market. These factors are partly offset by ENH's position as a leading provider of communications systems, applications, and services for enterprise customers, with leading market shares in Europe, particularly in Germany, and Brazil. Furthermore, the company's large and diverse customer base helps to somewhat reduce variations in demand. ENH can also benefit from increasing demand for network infrastructure upgrades, due to migration to Internet Protocol (IP)-based services and increased demand for capacity related to unified communications and collaboration solutions.

The financial risk profile is constrained by our anticipation of negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the near term, due to high restructuring costs and the company's low operating margins. In addition, ENH's very high leverage ratios, based on Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross debt figures, reflect the company's weak profitability. This is partly offset by ENH's adequate liquidity position and our expectation that ENH could improve its FOCF to about break-even levels in fiscal 2013 (ending on Sept. 30).

ENH is a joint venture between the former enterprise communications business of Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+; 49% ownership) and assets from private equity investor The Gores Group (not rated; 51%). We do not factor in any support from Siemens AG into the rating on ENH, primarily because we do not expect Siemens to remain a long-term owner and due to ENH's lack of explicit financial support from Siemens.