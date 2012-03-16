March 16 - CREL CDO delinquencies rose slightly in February to 13.4% from 13.2% in January, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. In February, asset managers reported 13 new delinquent assets.

Similar to last month, multiple interests in the same matured balloon loan comprised the largest portion of new delinquencies. A-notes secured by the Cadillac Fairview retail mall portfolio, which matured last month, were contributed to three different CDOs managed by two separate asset managers.

New delinquent assets consisted of the following:

--Six new matured balloon loan interests;

--Three term defaults;

--Two repurchased assets; and

--Two new credit impaired securities.

Offsetting these new delinquencies, eight assets were removed from the index in the month, including two assets disposed of at a loss.

Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter: