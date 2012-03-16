March 16 - CREL CDO delinquencies rose slightly in February to
13.4% from 13.2% in January, according to the latest index results from Fitch
Ratings. In February, asset managers reported 13 new delinquent assets.
Similar to last month, multiple interests in the same matured balloon loan
comprised the largest portion of new delinquencies. A-notes secured by the
Cadillac Fairview retail mall portfolio, which matured last month, were
contributed to three different CDOs managed by two separate asset managers.
New delinquent assets consisted of the following:
--Six new matured balloon loan interests;
--Three term defaults;
--Two repurchased assets; and
--Two new credit impaired securities.
Offsetting these new delinquencies, eight assets were removed from the index in
the month, including two assets disposed of at a loss.
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
'