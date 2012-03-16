(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - Fitch Ratings thinks Hungary will set out a credible
deficit reduction plan to secure multilateral funding from the EU and IMF this
spring. This would likely result in the EU reversing its decision to suspend
EUR495 million of cohesion funds.
EU finance ministers announced the suspension, which would be effective from
January 1, 2013, Tuesday, following a European Commission recommendation as part
of the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure. However, the funds would be made
available if Hungary meets a June 22 deadline to take effective action to reduce
its deficit.
Although the cohesion funds would not directly affect the Hungarian budget in
2013, withholding them would be a blow. It could damage the Hungarian economy
by reducing the total amount of money available for investment. It could also
have a knock-on effect of discouraging private investment.
And the threat to withhold funds equivalent to around 0.5% of GDP, the maximum
allowed by EU rules, is further evidence that the EU will not back down over the
EDP or in its separate dispute with Hungary concerning central bank and judicial
independence and data protection, which has delayed a multilateral funding
agreement with the EU and IMF.
Nevertheless, our base case remains that Hungary recognises that securing EU-IMF
funding would have sufficient benefits that it will set out the required deficit
reduction measures in time to meet the EU's deadline, despite the Hungarian
government's recent unpredictable rhetoric and policy track record.
An IMF Stand-By Agreement, which we expect is the only type of deal that Hungary
can realistically secure, could help ease external financing risks, although as
we have previously noted, even if an agreement were reached, doubts would remain
about whether the Hungarian government could submit to its strict
conditionality.
Although the EDP and the dispute with the EU over Hungary's central bank law and
judiciary are not explicitly linked, it is widely expected that the EU's demands
relating to the deficit will need to be addressed before EU-IMF funding is made
available.
On 5 January, we downgraded Hungary to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and maintained our
Negative Outlook on the rating. A further increase in fiscal and external
financing risks and the failure to secure a timely and appropriate IMF agreement
could lead to a downgrade, as could a deeper-than-expected economic contraction,
a material weakening in the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, or
destabilising unorthodox policy measures.