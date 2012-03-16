(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings thinks Hungary will set out a credible deficit reduction plan to secure multilateral funding from the EU and IMF this spring. This would likely result in the EU reversing its decision to suspend EUR495 million of cohesion funds.

EU finance ministers announced the suspension, which would be effective from January 1, 2013, Tuesday, following a European Commission recommendation as part of the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure. However, the funds would be made available if Hungary meets a June 22 deadline to take effective action to reduce its deficit.

Although the cohesion funds would not directly affect the Hungarian budget in 2013, withholding them would be a blow. It could damage the Hungarian economy by reducing the total amount of money available for investment. It could also have a knock-on effect of discouraging private investment.

And the threat to withhold funds equivalent to around 0.5% of GDP, the maximum allowed by EU rules, is further evidence that the EU will not back down over the EDP or in its separate dispute with Hungary concerning central bank and judicial independence and data protection, which has delayed a multilateral funding agreement with the EU and IMF.

Nevertheless, our base case remains that Hungary recognises that securing EU-IMF funding would have sufficient benefits that it will set out the required deficit reduction measures in time to meet the EU's deadline, despite the Hungarian government's recent unpredictable rhetoric and policy track record.

An IMF Stand-By Agreement, which we expect is the only type of deal that Hungary can realistically secure, could help ease external financing risks, although as we have previously noted, even if an agreement were reached, doubts would remain about whether the Hungarian government could submit to its strict conditionality.

Although the EDP and the dispute with the EU over Hungary's central bank law and judiciary are not explicitly linked, it is widely expected that the EU's demands relating to the deficit will need to be addressed before EU-IMF funding is made available.

On 5 January, we downgraded Hungary to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and maintained our Negative Outlook on the rating. A further increase in fiscal and external financing risks and the failure to secure a timely and appropriate IMF agreement could lead to a downgrade, as could a deeper-than-expected economic contraction, a material weakening in the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, or destabilising unorthodox policy measures.