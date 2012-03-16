March 16 -

Summary analysis -- CTC Media Inc. -------------------------------- 16-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Television

broadcasting

stations

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Apr-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

Rationale

The ratings on U.S.-registered Russian media company CTC Media Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's exposure to the cyclical advertising market in Russia, a modest market position, and limited revenue diversification. The uncertainties related to Russia's complex regulatory environment, as well restrictions on the ownership of media companies, also constrain the ratings. We consider these risks to be partly offset by the company's strong operating performance and sound capital structure. Resilient profitability, a strong cash-generative profile, and solid headroom in terms financial policy further support the ratings, in our opinion.