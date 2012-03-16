March 16 -
Summary analysis -- CTC Media Inc. -------------------------------- 16-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Television
broadcasting
stations
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Apr-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
Rationale
The ratings on U.S.-registered Russian media company CTC Media Inc. reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's exposure to the
cyclical advertising market in Russia, a modest market position, and limited
revenue diversification. The uncertainties related to Russia's complex
regulatory environment, as well restrictions on the ownership of media
companies, also constrain the ratings. We consider these risks to be partly
offset by the company's strong operating performance and sound capital
structure. Resilient profitability, a strong cash-generative profile, and
solid headroom in terms financial policy further support the ratings, in our
opinion.