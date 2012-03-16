March 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- The conduit sponsor for the Silver Tower asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program, Commerzbank AG, has made no major structural changes to the conduit since our last review.

-- We are affirming the 'A-1 (sf)' rating on this program following our review.

-- At time of publication, our criteria for programwide credit enhancement (PWCE) are currently under review (see "Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For Multiseller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits," published on Jan. 17, 2012). Due to specific nature of the conduit currently being fully supported by liquidity on seller level, Silver Tower is not required to provide PWCE.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-1 (sf)' credit rating on the Silver Tower Funding Ltd. asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program (see list below).

The conduit sponsor, Commerzbank AG, has made no major structural changes to the conduit since our last review (see "Rating Affirmed On Silver Tower Funding Ltd.'s Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Program," published on April 2, 2009). In 2011, restructurings took place on several of Silver Tower's seller transactions; all of Silver Tower's sellers are now fully supported by liquidity.

This update also considers that Silver Tower's former conduit sponsor--Dresdner Bank AG--has merged with Commerzbank AG. As a result, the securitization program sponsored by Commerzbank AG--Kaiserplatz Funding Ltd.'s ABCP program--and the securitization program sponsored by Dresdner Bank AG--Silver Tower Funding's ABCP program--were combined in January 2011. Silver Tower Funding is now the sole remaining conduit and assets previously financed through Kaiserplatz are now financed through Silver Tower.

We understand that the merger has not affected the contractual relationship between Silver Tower and its sponsor bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Silver Tower Funding Ltd., March 16, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Affirms Ratings On Various German Banks Following Resolution Of CreditWatch On Germany, Jan. 25, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For Multiseller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Monthly European ABCP Surveillance Snapshot: Oct. 31, 2011, Jan. 23, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Rating Withdrawn On Kaiserplatz Funding's ABCP Program At The Issuer's Request, Jan. 26, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Rating Affirmed On Silver Tower Funding Ltd.'s Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Program, April 2, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005

-- Quarterly Performance Data (published quarterly for each conduit)

RATINGS LIST

Silver Tower Funding Ltd.

EURO/US CP Prog Auth Amt EUR/US$ 15 Billion

Issuing SPE Rating Program Outstanding

limit (bil. EUR) (bil. EUR)*

Silver Tower

Funding Ltd. A-1 (sf) 15 1.35

*As of Jan. 31, 2012.

SPE--Special-purpose entity.