March 16 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 199
basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 603
bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained unchanged at 131 bps, 'A' narrowed by
1 bp to 172 bps, and 'BBB' remained unchanged at 247 bps. The 'BB' spread
widened by 3 bps to 427 bps, 'B' widened by 2 bps to 653 bps, and 'CCC'
tightened by 1 bp to 1,005 bps.
By industry, financial institutions expanded by 1 bp to 301 bps, and banks
narrowed by 2 bps to 314 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications
remained flat at 289 bps, 203 bps, and 315 bps, respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year
moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving
average of 633 bps and its five-year moving average of 717 bps. We expect
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could
continue to weigh on risky assets.