(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- eAccess Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$420 mil 8.25% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 08-Mar-2011
EUR200 mil 8.375% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 25-Mar-2011