(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based OAO
Novatek's (Novatek) series 2, 3 and 4 domestic stock exchange bonds a final
local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-' and a final National senior
unsecured rating of 'AA+(rus)'. The series 2, 3 and 4 domestic exchange bonds
represent a senior unsecured obligation of Novatek of RUB20bn in total and are
due in October 2015.
In September 2012, Fitch affirmed OAO Novatek's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-' and
its National Long-term rating and National senior unsecured ratings at
'AA+(rus)'.
The development of the Yamal LNG project is a critical rating factor affecting
Novatek's future business profile. Fitch anticipates this project will diversify
production geographically and provide potential new marketing channels that
enhance Novatek's business profile. It would also give Novatek a toehold into
the global LNG market and position the company at the centre of one of Russia's
key energy development projects. Yamal LNG has the potential to ultimately
transform the company's core operations.
Financing of the project is also a critical rating factor. Novatek has not made
a final decision about how the Yamal LNG project will be financed. The company
could make a final investment decision in 2012. Negative rating action could
occur if Novatek is responsible for funding large parts of the project on its
own, finances the majority of the project through debt on its own balance sheet,
or guarantees a material amount of the debt attracted to finance the project.
Delays to the project would not necessarily have immediate negative consequences
for Novatek's business profile and credit ratings. Project delays would instead
be reflected in a lack of positive business development constraining any
upgrade.
Novatek also benefits from the government's plan to liberalise the price of
natural gas sold on the Russian domestic market by 2015-2018. Fitch expects
domestic gas prices in Russia to increase by around 15% per year to 2018. The
company is also increasing its access to export markets in stable gas condensate
and LPG. Fitch regards a greater proportion of revenue coming from exports as
positive for the stability of cash flow generation and the stability of the
financial profile.
The Russian Finance Ministry is still considering the possibility of increasing
the Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) rate for gas producers in 2013-2015. According
to the plan announced in September 2012, the MET paid by Novatek may double by
2015. Fitch believes the rising tax burden will have a limited negative effect
on the company's profits, and expects this to be offset by the rising internal
gas prices and hence will not trigger a negative rating action.
Novatek continues to enjoy a healthy financial profile, with a relatively low
debt level, stable operating cash flows and manageable capital expenditures. In
2011 and in the 12 months to 30 June 2012, its funds from operations (FFO)
remained solid at RUB73bn (USD2.4bn) and RUB74bn, respectively. In 2009-2011 the
company's pre-acquisition free cash flow (excluding acquisition expenditures and
loans granted to joint ventures) on average amounted to RUB13bn p.a., or 11% of
consolidated revenue.
Fitch expects FFO-adjusted gross and net leverage not to exceed 1.4x and FFO
interest coverage to be 12x or above in 2012-2014. Fitch also believes that
Novatek has some additional leverage headroom at the current rating level. A
negative rating action would probably result from the company consistently
exceeding FFO-adjusted leverage of 2x and FFO interest coverage remaining
consistently below 10x.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Completion of Yamal LNG enhancing the company's business profile with greater
access to export markets and more diversified operations
- Larger domestic market share to a level that makes Novatek a more serious
Gazprom competitor
- Leverage consistently less than 0.5x; interest coverage consistently greater
than 20x; and consistently positive free cash flow
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Large self-financed cash outlays for Yamal LNG development, majority debt
funding of Yamal LNG through Novatek's balance sheet, or Novatek guaranteeing a
material portion of the debt attracted to finance the project
- Debt-financed acquisition-led growth strategy that results in a permanent
departure from the presently conservative financial policy
- Leverage consistently greater than 2x; interest coverage consistently less
than 10x; and consistently negative free cash flow
- Rising domestic competition that results in loss of market share or
competitive position