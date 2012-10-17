(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 -
Overview
-- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the long-term foreign and local currency
ratings on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' and 'A-', respectively. The
outlook remains negative.
-- In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we
are lowering to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' our long-term foreign and local currency
corporate credit ratings on South African power utility ESKOM Holdings SOC
Ltd. (ESKOM).
-- The 'b' stand-alone credit profile on ESKOM remains unchanged and
reflects ESKOM's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile.
-- The negative outlook on ESKOM reflects that on South Africa, and our
view that a downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of
ESKOM.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
local and foreign currency corporate credit ratings on South Africa-based
power utility ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd. (ESKOM) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The
outlook remains negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our long- and short-term South Africa national
scale ratings on ESKOM at 'zaAA/zaA-1'.