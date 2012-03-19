Spanish stock market regulator bans short-selling over Liberbank for a month
MADRID, June 12 Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.
March 19 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd, Orient Corporation, ORIX (Caribbean) N.V., ORIX USA Corporation, Sumishin Panasonic Financial Services Co., Ltd., ORIX Corporation
* Moody's reviews ratings for seven Japanese finance companies
MADRID, June 12 Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.
* Says to create greater flexibility to make new acquisitions, former lowest investment interval of SEK 250m in equity has been removed.