Overview

-- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the Republic of South Africa's long-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively.

-- We are affirming the 'BB+' global scale ratings on Lion of Africa Insurance Co. Ltd.

-- We are raising the South Africa national scale rating to 'zaA' from 'zaA-' following publication of revised mapping guidelines for the South African national credit rating scale.

-- The stable outlook on the long-term ratings on Lion reflects our view that the company will continue to develop its competitive position in the South African market in both new and existing lines of business and that it will enter the wider African market.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on South Africa-based Lion of Africa Insurance Co. Ltd. The outlook remains stable. At the same time, we raised our South Africa national scale rating on Lion to 'zaA' from 'zaA-'.

Rationale

On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered the Republic of South Africa's long-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively. This resulted in a revision in the mapping guidelines for the South Africa national credit rating scale for South Africa (see "Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The ratings on Lion continue to reflect its marginal competitive position, marginal financial flexibility, and the economic and industry risks inherent in operating in South Africa. However, Lion's strong current and prospective operating performance, and good investment and liquidity profiles somewhat offset these weaknesses.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Lion reflects our opinion that the company will continue to develop its competitive position in the South African market in both new and existing lines of business and that it will enter the wider African market. Under our base-case scenario, competition in the South African insurance industry is expected to remain intense. Premium growth for the industry is likely to be around or below the level of real GDP growth, which is predicted to average around 3% per year over the next two years. For Lion, this will mean continued pressure on pricing and underwriting margins.

Operating performance is expected to remain strong and reflect stable loss performance within the existing range of 50%-65% and a slight decline in net operating expenses. This is likely to result in a net combined ratio between 93% and 98%. We also expect Lion to maintain its capitalization at least at a good level, with interest and coverage ratios maintained within current tolerances.

We could consider lowering the ratings on Lion if major losses affect the company's financial profile or we see a sustained deterioration in operating performance and a weakening in the company's financial profile. A positive movement in the rating would likely be ultimately linked to the development of a successful track record that will see the company deliver on its strategic plans and increase diversity. This is likely to be demonstrated by its greater ability to control pricing, increase its market share, and sustain its profitability. This, together with risk management developments and continued management strength, would support an improvement in the company's business profile.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating BB+/Stable/--

Upgraded

To From

Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

South African National Scale zaA/--/-- zaA-/--/--